apartments with pool
158 Apartments for rent in Dakota Ridge, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
6359 South Van Gordon Street
6359 South Van Gordon Street, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2304 sqft
***COMING SOON*** **Showings begin AFTER 7/14/2020. **Showing cannot be scheduled (and will not be confirmed) until AFTER 7/14/2020.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge Commons
12304 W Cross Dr Unit 201
12304 West Cross Drive, Dakota Ridge, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1264 sqft
Foothills TownHome w/ Amenities--3Bed/2Bath-Brand New Floors- - Dont miss this recently remodeled 3bedroom/2bathroom townhome in Littleton.
Results within 1 mile of Dakota Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
5 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,444
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,752
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pool with hot tub and fitness center found on-site. Residents also enjoy the movie room with theater-style seating. Large apartments feature walk-in closets and windows that bring in the natural light.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Columbine Knolls South
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,340
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1447 sqft
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
4 Units Available
Stony Creek
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,647
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,979
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Governors Ranch
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,370
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
6 Units Available
Governors Ranch
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,390
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
Options like wood burning fireplaces and custom paint. Wide-open dog park. Sprawling courtyards with picnic tables, grills, and mature trees. Access to biking and jogging trails including the Wagon Creek trail.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
34 Units Available
Bear Creek
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1543 sqft
Pet-friendly property spreads out over 30 acres and features one of the largest fitness centers in Lakewood. Only 50 minutes from the nearest ski resort. Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which is perfect for running and biking. On-site, residents enjoy the two pools and other great amenities.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:05am
8 Units Available
Bear Creek
The Crossings at Bear Creek
10117 W Dartmouth Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,399
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,696
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable homes with designer fixtures and in-unit washer/dryers. Community backs up and has direct access to Bear Creek. Bear Creek Greenbelt gives residents access to four golf courses. Residents have on-site access to high-end fitness center and resort-style pool with a cozy fire pit.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Bear Creek
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,327
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Kipling Hills
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D
9579 W Coal Mine Ave, Ken Caryl, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
9579 W. CoalMine Avenue #D Available 08/01/20 Lexington Village: Close to Foothills - This 2 story townhome has 2 bedrooms + study & 2 1/2 bathrooms. All the appliances are included.
Last updated July 13 at 11:33am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
LP1 Research - #1089
3355 South Flower Street, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
891 sqft
2 bed, 1 bath Lakewood Townhome in a quiet, well kept community. This unit opens up to the great open spaces of the community. Rental includes parking space in garage with some additional storage space.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Bear Creek
10422 W Dartmouth Ave
10422 West Dartmouth Avenue, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1100 sqft
Large Townhome W/ Garage - Property Id: 205657 reat open floor plan town home in Pheasant Creek. Recently updated with new flooring throughout and paint. Fireplace for those cold CO nights. Community pool.
Last updated March 5 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
Willow Springs
16022 Deer Ridge Drive
16022 Deer Ridge Drive, Jefferson County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1790 sqft
Beautiful 2+1 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath, 2 story townhome in Willow Springs community. 6 panel doors and stained woodwork throughout home. Decks located off of Dining Room and Master Bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of Dakota Ridge
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
31 Units Available
Grant Ranch
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,459
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
30 Units Available
Marston
Griffis Marston Lake
4601 S Balsam Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,330
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,106
1414 sqft
Impressive community amenities at Griffis Marston Lake can be found both indoors and out. Enjoy the resort-style pool and spa, walk community trails, and take in beautiful mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
$
24 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,293
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,983
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
16 Units Available
Marston
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,376
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
Green Mountain
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,357
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,074
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1495 sqft
Smack dab in Lakewood, these luxury apartments have high-end kitchens and lots of floor space. Suites come with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and wood-style floors. Clubhouse and mountain views.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
53 Units Available
Summit Ridge at West Meadows
Dakota Ridge
13310 W Coal Mine Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,292
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,433
881 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,167
1096 sqft
Patio or balcony, walk-in closets and full-sized washer and dryer included with all floorplans. Furnished apartments and flexible lease terms available. Movie room with theater-style seating. Stunning foothills views from property. Within a mile of CO-470.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
15 Units Available
Bear Valley
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Foothills
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
26 Units Available
Academy Park
Windsor at Pinehurst
3950 S Wadsworth Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,335
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1395 sqft
Convenient to Route 285. Thoughtfully designed apartments with white granite counters and wood plank-style floors in a community boasting Denver skyline and Rocky Mountain views. Select homes feature walk-in showers, kitchen islands and entertainment packages.
