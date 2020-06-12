/
9 Apartments for rent in Craig, CO📍
1046 E 7th Street
1046 East 7th Street, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$650
885 sqft
1046 E 7th Street2 Bdrm/ 1Bath$650 Month/ $650 Sec DepNo Pets/ No SmokingAvailable 07/1/20
786 Colorado Street
786 Colorado Street, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1740 sqft
786 Colorado Street 2 Bdrm/2 BathNo Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays All Utilities Month to Month Lease$1100 Month/$1100 Sec DepAvailable Now
751 Barclay Street
751 Barclay St, Craig, CO
1 Bedroom
$750
858 sqft
751 Barclay Street 2 Bdrm/1 1/2 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Gas & Electric Owner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash $750 Month/$750 Sec DepAvailable Now
737 Marland Avenue
737 Marland Avenue, Craig, CO
3 Bedrooms
$800
868 sqft
737 Marland Avenue3 Bdrm/2 BathNo Pets & No SmokingTenant pays all utilities$800 Month/$800 Sec DepAvailable 07/13/20
502 Taylor Street #3
502 Taylor Street, Craig, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
636 sqft
502 Taylor Street #31 Bdrm/1 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays ElectricOwner Pays Gas & Water/Sewer/Trash $850 Month/$850 Sec DepAvailable Now
1323 E Victory Way
1323 E Victory Way, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
1120 sqft
1323 E. Victory Way 2 Bdrm/2 Bath No Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays All Utilities$850 Month/$850 Sec DepAvailable Now
533 Rose Street #1
533 Rose St, Craig, CO
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
533 Rose Street #12 Bdrm/1 Bath DuplexNo Pets & No Smoking Tenant Pays Electric & GasOwner Pays Water/Sewer/Trash$700 Month/$700 Sec DepAvailable 04/01/20Please Complete Background Check At: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/793571
1405 Sequoia
1405 Sequoia Avenue, Moffat County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$800
994 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM HOME. UPDATED. WASHER DRYER HOOKUP. GAS STOVE. NO PETS
1241 Sequoia Avenue
1241 Sequoia, Moffat County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$850
1216 sqft
1241 Sequoia Avenue3 Bdrm/2 BathNo Pets & No SmokingTenant Pays All UtilitiesMonth to Month Lease$850 Month/$850 Sec DepAvailable 04/11/19Please Complete Background Check At: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/664072