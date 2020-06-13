Apartment List
110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO

Finding an apartment in Columbine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Cay at Marina Pointe Condominiums
1 Unit Available
8317 S. Reed St. - Unit 4
8317 S Reed St, Columbine, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
838 sqft
2 Bed 1 Bath Unit in Littleton! - This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom unit is 838 square feet and has newer carpet. New cabinets, stainless steel fridge, stove and microwave, wall ac unit, and laundry in the building.

Chatfield Bluffs East
1 Unit Available
6837 W Rockland Place
6837 West Rockland Place, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1462 sqft
6837 W Rockland Place Available 07/06/20 Charming Three Bedroom Home In Littleton - Well done, with lots of upgrades and finishing touches. Just the perfect size, not too big, not too small, and comfortable inside and out.

Wayside Meadows
1 Unit Available
7484 West Laurel Ave
7484 West Laurel Avenue, Columbine, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,997
3014 sqft
Available 07/01/20 7484 W. Laurel Ave - Property Id: 274390 This great home with 4 bedrooms upstairs and a large finished walkout basement that can be used as a bedroom is located in one of the best neighborhoods in Littleton.

Columbine Knolls South
1 Unit Available
6692 S Gray Street
6692 South Gray Street, Columbine, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3966 sqft
6692 S Gray Street Available 06/15/20 Amazing Home in Vintage Reserve - Amazing home in Vintage Reserve located on a quiet cul-de-sac. Light and bright open floor plan which boasts beautiful hardwood floors as you enter into foyer.

Columbine West
1 Unit Available
7149 South Webster Street
7149 South Webster Street, Columbine, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1500 sqft
Come view your next home! This spacious townhome sits in a lovely community and has 3 beds, 2.5 baths, a bonus finished basement as an additional family room, and 2 covered parking spots.
25 Units Available
Mountain Gate
7501 S Utica Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,051
1374 sqft
Remodeled homes right at the foot of the Rockies. An online portal for maintenance requests and rent payments. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, yoga center and fire pit. Near Chatfield State Park.
Marston
26 Units Available
Westlake Greens
8000 W Crestline Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,260
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,388
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,939
1374 sqft
Westlake Greens features in-unit W/D hookups, private outdoor space and extra storage, as well as communal clubhouse, on-site pool and parking. Units are pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance, BBQ area, business center, internet cafe and manicured courtyard.
Centennial
13 Units Available
Terra Vista
5425 S Federal Cir, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
903 sqft
Homey apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, large bedrooms with high speed internet access, and in-unit washer/dryers. Residents conveniently find themselves near the RTD Light Rail Downtown Littleton Station and with easy access to major freeways, entertainment, and dining options.
Governors Ranch
20 Units Available
The Dakota at Governor's Ranch
9097 W Cross Dr, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,296
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
934 sqft
Community features BBQ grills, fitness center, yoga room and on-site car wash. Apartments include wood flooring, plush carpeting and stainless steel appliances. Located just minutes from C-470 and Hampden Boulevard.
Stony Creek
5 Units Available
Vistas at Stony Creek
6775 S Field St, Littleton, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,432
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,183
1109 sqft
Cozy apartments with designer bathrooms and walk-in closets. Parking available on site. Go swimming or play basketball on the grounds during free time. Close to Mirage Sports Bar. Enjoy easy access to S Wadsworth Blvd.
Grant Ranch
33 Units Available
Camden Lakeway
7355 W Grant Ranch Blvd, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,409
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,709
1063 sqft
Adjacent to Bowles Reservoir for tranquil living. Conveniences like organic groceries, shopping and dining located within a mile. Large windows and high ceilings for spacious, comfortable homes.
20 Units Available
Outlook Littleton Apartments
4560 W Mineral Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,315
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1148 sqft
Spacious kitchens in all floor plans. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga studio. Dog run and indoor pet wash with grooming station. Ski and bike repair shop. Resort-style pool with sun shelf surrounded by cabanas.
Leawood
18 Units Available
The Fairways at Raccoon Creek
6805 W Bowles Ave, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,435
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,608
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,026
1338 sqft
Updated units include a W/D hookup, fireplace and ceiling fans. Enjoy a resort-style pool and fitness center on site. Near Raccoon Creek Golf Course and Bowles Crossing Shopping Center for convenient entertainment.
South Littleton
123 Units Available
AMLI Littleton Village
399 E Dry Creek Rd, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,905
1523 sqft
AMLI Littleton Village is ideally located with convenient access to Downtown Denver, the Denver Tech Center and all the Rocky Mountains have to offer. Getting anywhere is easy with quick access to C-470 and the Mineral and Littleton RTD stations.
Bear Valley
19 Units Available
The Modern Apartment Homes
6301 W Hampton Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,172
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
984 sqft
Close to Highway 285 and amenities like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, River Point Shopping Center, and more. Tenants have access to basketball court, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, media room, and coffee bar.
Bear Valley
15 Units Available
Velo Apartments
3481 S Fenton St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,230
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
962 sqft
The Bear Creek Trail is a transit route and recreational option. Afterwards, kick back in front of the in-unit fireplace. Make new friends in the clubhouse or media room.
Golden Proper
8 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,450
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
Bear Creek
6 Units Available
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,300
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
998 sqft
Located on the Bear Creek Trail, which connects with other great Denver trails. DVD library and free bicycle rentals on-site. Just 4 miles from Bear Creek State Park.
Columbine Knolls South
21 Units Available
Bell Ken-Caryl
12044 Ken Caryl Circle, Littleton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished new homes in the heart of nature. Enjoy yoga, swimming, tennis and more on site. E-payments for resident convenience. Near South Valley Park and Rox Bar and Grill.
29 Units Available
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,198
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1446 sqft
Roman tubs and vinyl plank flooring for comfortable living. Fully equipped fitness center and yoga room. Lounge with billiards and foosball. Walking distance from Englewood light rail station.
31 Units Available
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway, Englewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,350
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,593
1233 sqft
Brand new community means that all residents are amongst the first to live in their home. Gourmet kitchens with Energy Star appliances, tile backsplash and granite countertops. Rooftop deck. Bike repair shop and parking. Less than a mile to light rail access and Santa Fe Drive.
Westridge
26 Units Available
Lucent Blvd Apartments
1700 Shea Center Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1141 sqft
Close to Highlands Ranch town center. Floor plans feature in-unit laundry, granite countertops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Amenities include a saltwater pool, spa, 24-hour gym and residents' lounge.
Harvey Park South
7 Units Available
Fielders Creek
3205 W Floyd Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,183
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,129
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
928 sqft
Dog-friendly community that has a dog park that residents almost universally use. Tenants have access to a pool with a clubhouse, a community game room, and a five screen media center
Bear Creek
8 Units Available
Windsor Townhomes and Apartments
8153 W Eastman Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,567
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,319
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,526
1450 sqft
Sleek townhomes and apartments within a resort style community. Large windows provide great natural light. On-site amenities abound, including a cafe and business center. Close to Harriman Lake Park. Near US Route 285.
City Guide for Columbine, CO

"Though broken hearts are left behind / Feel like they'll never mend, / Hold tight to hope, sweet Columbine, / For you shall bloom again!" -- From "We Will Always Remember -- The Columbine Song" by Rachel Lampa

It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Columbine, CO

Finding an apartment in Columbine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

