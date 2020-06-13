110 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Columbine, CO
1 of 7
1 of 20
1 of 29
1 of 28
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 46
1 of 31
1 of 26
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 38
1 of 27
1 of 22
1 of 30
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 73
"Though broken hearts are left behind / Feel like they'll never mend, / Hold tight to hope, sweet Columbine, / For you shall bloom again!" -- From "We Will Always Remember -- The Columbine Song" by Rachel Lampa
It's hard to hear the name Columbine and think of something other than tragedy. However, Columbine is actually a lovely town in Colorado that's home to about 25,000 people. Columbine is basically a suburb of Denver, located to the city's southwest. It has its own character and community, though, made even stronger by the high school shooting tragedy that happened in 1999. Columbine is a quiet residential town, with beautiful hills, parks, lakes and scenery. It's a great affordable alternative to big city Denver, offering quiet suburban life with easy access to big city amenities and stunning mountain scenery. See more
Finding an apartment in Columbine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.