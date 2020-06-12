Apartment List
30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO

30 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Clifton, CO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
486 Coronado Ct #D
486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1090 sqft
3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Grove Creek
1 Unit Available
3157 E Merganser Lane
3157 East Merganser Lane, Clifton, CO
3157 E Merganser Lane Available 07/10/20 Large 4 Bedroom - Custom home built in 2001 in the Grove Creek Subdivision! Over 1600 sqft with a great size kitchen, dining room and living room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3154 Glendam Dr
3154 Glendam Drive, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1388 sqft
Beautiful home with lots of color - *** Please visit us at https://www.renteclipse.com if viewing this anywhere else*** Newer construction 3 Bed, 2 Bath attached 2 Car Garage. Located in SE Grand Junction. Landscaped yards and enclosed rear lawn.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
497 Coronado Court # C
497 Coronado Ct, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1090 sqft
Great 3 bed Condo in Clifton - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit. 3Bed, 2 Bath . Pet is a possibility with an additional pet screening, pet rent and fees.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3068 Hill Ave
3068 Hill Avenue, Clifton, CO
This wonderful home has been re-done throughout, you'll love the new flooring, great natural light, and large fenced yard space. Enjoy the open living space and quite location.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Kimwood Estates
1 Unit Available
3235 Downey Cir E #C
3235 East Downey Circle, Clifton, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1341 sqft
3235 Downey Cir E #C Available 05/29/20 3Bed in Clifton!!! - ***PLEASE visit our website renteclipse.com for more information if viewing this anywhere else*** Lovely upstairs unit of a Triplex.
Results within 1 mile of Clifton

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 Darlene Ct
604 Darlene Court, Fruitvale, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1508 sqft
Large NE Grand Junction Home - Built in 1998 this Very nice split bedroom rancher has an Updated kitchen beautifully re-surfaced with Granite and has a newer sink & faucet. Gas range, dishwasher and a fridge.

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
535 30 RD UNIT F
535 30 Road, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1260 sqft
535 30 RD UNIT F Available 06/08/20 Large and Roomy Townhome w/Attached Garage!!! - Nice 3bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in NE Grand Junction. Large living room and kitchen. Garage is attached. Central AC and forced air.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Ave, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
896 sqft
2989 1/2 Globe Willow Avenue Available 04/06/20 - (RLNE5669904)
Results within 5 miles of Clifton

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
1040 Walnut Avenue
1040 Walnut Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1028 sqft
Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing. Once we are able to show it, you will be notified. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1911 N. 10th St Unit B
1911 North 10th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Super Cute 4 Bed/2 Bath Completely Remodeled Downstairs Unit - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - MOVE IN Special --> Sign a lease by 5-15-20 and receive a 1 week credit!! This completely remodeled downstairs unit is right across from the baseball field at CMU!!

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
1210 Bonito Ave.
1210 Bonita Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1408 sqft
1210 Bonito Ave. Available 08/06/20 Updated with newer flooring and paint, All Utilities Paid 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1353 N 20th St
1353 North 20th Street, Grand Junction, CO
1353 N 20th St Available 06/17/20 CMU Students Welcome 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House - TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT WWW.FREEPROP.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
519 Compton Street
519 Compton Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
907 sqft
Cute 3 Bed/1 Bath House Close to CMU - This 907 square foot house has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and has newer flooring. Eat in kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space. Covered carport with attached storage shed.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mesa Gardens
1 Unit Available
506 N 24th St
506 North 24th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1160 sqft
506 N 24th St Available 07/22/20 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Near VA Includes Yard Care - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1546 Elm Ave
1546 Elm Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1546 Elm Ave Available 07/01/20 Central location 3 bedroom 2 bath house - Due to current circumstances we are unable to show this property. If you are interested in it, please go to our website and schedule a showing.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2819 Meade Ct
2819 Meade Court, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1458 sqft
This home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, it's nestled on a col-de-sac in the north area of town in a very nice neighborhood.

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Fairmount
1 Unit Available
3021 N 15th St
3021 North 15th Street, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1419 sqft
Centrally located, easy access to university, hospitals, airport, clean 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, wood floors, ceiling fans, family room fenced yard . No pets, no smokers

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
2855 Grand Falls Dr
2855 Grand Falls Drive, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1897 sqft
Tenant pays all utilities. Central heating and air. Contact ABC Property Management 970-263-7250 for more information.

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1825 Orchard Avenue
1825 Orchard Avenue, Grand Junction, CO
LARGE BEAUTIFUL HOUSE! 5 Bedrooms 2 1/2 Bath for $2,300 / month. 1925 sq ft. No Pets Available 6/10/2020. Call our office to do Tenant Pre-Screens and set up a showing!

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
852 Montclair Drive
852 Montclair Drive, Palisade, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
Beautiful single family home. 3 bed 2 bath. Jetted bath and walk in shower. Open floor plan w/gas fireplace. Beautiful views front & back. Patio in the back with a view towards Mt Garfield and peach orchard. Two car garage in back of house.

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
575 Belhaven Way
575 Belhaven Way, Grand Junction, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1264 sqft
575 Belhaven Way Available 06/01/20 3 bed/2 bath Beautiful Townhome - Beautiful Townhome with 1244 square feet, 3 bedrooms and 2 bath. Kitchen has lots of cupboard space plus a pantry.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3637 Front St.
3637 Front Street, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
- Great country house located west of Palisade. 3 bd., 2 1/4 baths, on large lot. Spetacular views of the Grand Mesa and Mt. Garfield, close to orchards, wineries and parks. Detatched 1 car garage and shop, deck with hot tub. Open space behind house.
Results within 10 miles of Clifton

Last updated June 12 at 08:31pm
1 Unit Available
924 Vista Court
924 Vista Court, Mesa County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2818 sqft
Watch Tour on our website for 360 degree pics at freedomprop.com TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING PLEASE SEE OUR WEBSITE AT www.freedomprop.com OR CALL Freedom Property Management 970-208-8042 Zillow users: Please see our website to schedule a showing.

