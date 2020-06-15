All apartments in Clifton
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

605 1st Street

605 1st Street · (970) 712-5325
Location

605 1st Street, Clifton, CO 81520

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 605 1st Street · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1068 sqft

Amenities

2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air. Storage shed, 2 metal carports, privacy fence, Xeroscape landscaping. No pets. No section 8. No college students. Rent is $1200.00. Security Deposit $1800.00 Application/Administration fee $40.00 for each person 18 an older that will be living in the unit. If you have any further questions or are interested in viewing the property please call Columbine Realty & Property Management 970-712-5325.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5815970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 605 1st Street have any available units?
605 1st Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 605 1st Street have?
Some of 605 1st Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 605 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
605 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 605 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 605 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 605 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 605 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 605 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 605 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 605 1st Street have a pool?
No, 605 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 605 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 605 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 605 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 605 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 605 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 605 1st Street has units with air conditioning.
