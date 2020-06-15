605 1st Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport air conditioning range refrigerator

2 bed 2bath Modular - 16 x 66 modular on large lot with 2 bed 2 bath. Split floor plan.Kitchen has Island and all standard appliances gas stove, refrigerator, dishwasher.Utility room with washer/dryer hook ups. Central air. Storage shed, 2 metal carports, privacy fence, Xeroscape landscaping. No pets. No section 8. No college students. Rent is $1200.00. Security Deposit $1800.00 Application/Administration fee $40.00 for each person 18 an older that will be living in the unit. If you have any further questions or are interested in viewing the property please call Columbine Realty & Property Management 970-712-5325.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5815970)