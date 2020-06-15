486 Coronado Ct #D

Amenities

3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewer. There is a small balcony off the back of the unit. No pets are allowed. Rent is $1000.00 Security Deposit is $1500.00. Application/administration fee is $40.00 for each person 18 and older living in the unit. For additional information please call 970-712-5325. If interested in viewing please stop by our office located at 2683 Patterson Rd #1 Grand Junction, CO 81506 and check out a key. Our office hours are M-TH 9-4 and Fri 9-2.



No Pets Allowed



