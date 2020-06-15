All apartments in Clifton
486 Coronado Ct #D

486 Coronado Court · (970) 712-5325
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

486 Coronado Court, Clifton, CO 81520

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 486 Coronado Ct #D · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Amenities

3 Bed 2 bath upstairs unit - Upstairs unit with a nice open floor plan. 3 bedrooms 2 full bath & one assigned parking spot. All kitchen appliances including dishwasher, stove, fridge, and a built in microwave.Washer/Dryer in unit. Tenant pays gas, electric, water, and sewer. There is a small balcony off the back of the unit. No pets are allowed. Rent is $1000.00 Security Deposit is $1500.00. Application/administration fee is $40.00 for each person 18 and older living in the unit. For additional information please call 970-712-5325. If interested in viewing please stop by our office located at 2683 Patterson Rd #1 Grand Junction, CO 81506 and check out a key. Our office hours are M-TH 9-4 and Fri 9-2.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5835423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have any available units?
486 Coronado Ct #D has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 486 Coronado Ct #D have?
Some of 486 Coronado Ct #D's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 486 Coronado Ct #D currently offering any rent specials?
486 Coronado Ct #D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 486 Coronado Ct #D pet-friendly?
No, 486 Coronado Ct #D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clifton.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D offer parking?
Yes, 486 Coronado Ct #D does offer parking.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 486 Coronado Ct #D offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have a pool?
No, 486 Coronado Ct #D does not have a pool.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have accessible units?
No, 486 Coronado Ct #D does not have accessible units.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 486 Coronado Ct #D has units with dishwashers.
Does 486 Coronado Ct #D have units with air conditioning?
No, 486 Coronado Ct #D does not have units with air conditioning.
