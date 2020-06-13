Apartment List
/
CO
/
cimarron hills
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

210 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cimarron Hills, CO

Finding an apartment in Cimarron Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringin... Read Guide >

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6930 Casper Court
6930 Casper Court, Cimarron Hills, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1680 sqft
Don't miss out on this lovely home in a cul-de-sac in North Cimmaron Hills. This house has updated flooring downstairs, updated stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, a detached 2 car garage, and a fully fenced and xeriscaped backyard.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
1480 Hathaway #G
1480 Hathaway Drive, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$850
730 sqft
1 small pet only.

1 of 14

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
6649 Rio Bravo Grove
6649 Rio Bravo Grove, Cimarron Hills, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1664 sqft
6649 Rio Bravo Grove Available 05/15/20 2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement - This is a great2 bed/2.5 bath town home with AC and large unfinished basement.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
6840 Chippewa rd - 1
6840 Chippewa Road, Cimarron Hills, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
This is a nice and newly updated 4 bedroom 1 &1/2 bathroom house located near Powers and Palmer Park. It has a nice size backyard and front porch. It also is accompanied with a 1 car garage and washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 1 mile of Cimarron Hills

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2631 sqft
2108 Pinyon Jay Drive Available 07/10/20 IMMACULATE 2 STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3210 Rock Harbor Point
3210 Rock Harbor Point, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1767 sqft
Charming 2-Story on Powers Corridor - Lovely 2-Story located in a cozy cul-de-sac featuring a living room w/stone gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, dining area w/walkout to deck, kitchen w/counter bar, pantry, wood flooring, and half bath.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2447 Obsidian Forest View
2447 Obsidian Forest View, El Paso County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1216 sqft
2447 Obsidian Forest View Available 06/15/20 Obsidian Forest - Claremont Ranch townhome - Claremont Ranch townhome. Minutes to Peterson AFB and close to Hwy 24 and Powers access. It has 1216 square feet and comes with one carport parking spot.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rustic Hills
1 Unit Available
1025 Galley Place
1025 Galley Place, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1954 sqft
1025 Galley Place Available 07/13/20 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever - 4 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage with easy access to Peterson and Schriever! Central Air. Split level with open floor plan upstairs.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
5344 Arroyo St
5344 Arroyo Street, Colorado Springs, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2079 sqft
Open floor plan newly remodeled 2 story home with finished basement is calling your name. 3 bed/3.5 bath/2 car garage. A/C for the hot days of Colorado Springs. Upper level balcony to enjoy the mountain views and the meticulously maintain lot.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2237 Riverwalk Parkway
2237 Riverwalk Parkway, El Paso County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
2250 sqft
This home is part of our lease with right to purchase program. You do not have to buy the house. You can choose just to rent.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:43pm
Cimarron Hills
1 Unit Available
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive
2047 Pinyon Jay Drive, El Paso County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2425 sqft
Lovely 2 Story Home located near Military Bases Features 4 Bed, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, central a/c, & xeriscape front yard. Mostly hardwood or laminate floors throughout the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7041 Enbrook Drive
7041 Embrook Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
3183 sqft
Available on 10/1/2020. Immaculate home in Powers area close to Peterson Air Force Base. 3,183 sqft with 4 bed/4 bath plus a loft and a bonus room with 3-car garage on a quiet cul-de-sac.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Stetson Hills
1 Unit Available
7125 Ash Creek Hts #103
7125 Ash Creek Heights, Colorado Springs, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1123 sqft
2 Bedroom In Gated Community - Dont miss out on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit in a gated community. This property is located off of North Peterson Rd. Convenient to local shopping, entertainment and schools.

1 of 40

Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
Springs Ranch
1 Unit Available
3360 Bexley Drive
3360 Bexley Drive, Colorado Springs, CO
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
3064 sqft
3360 Bexley Drive Available 10/10/19 BEAUTIFUL TWO STORY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY BEFORE FILLING OUT AN APPLICATION.
Results within 5 miles of Cimarron Hills
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Park Hill
8 Units Available
Grand View
2505 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,020
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
891 sqft
Situated close to Printers Way and E Bijou Street. Modern apartment homes with quality kitchen appliances, a fireplace, and carpeting. Community features a playground, pool, hot tub, and basketball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Park Hill
9 Units Available
Copper Stone
2827 E Pikes Peak Ave, Colorado Springs, CO
Studio
$880
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Copper Stone Apartment Homes is ready to provide you an apartment in Colorado Springs, CO, that’s stylish, relaxing, and full of top-notch amenities.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Wagon Trails
10 Units Available
Estate at Woodmen Ridge
5520 Woodmen Ridge View, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,213
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1335 sqft
Provides easy access to N Powers Boulevard. Apartment amenities include breakfast bars, carpeted floors, granite counters, private balconies and more. Tenants enjoy a theater room, swimming pool, putting green, fitness studio and dog agility park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Village Seven
32 Units Available
Park at Penrose Apartments
3802 Half Turn Rd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$802
460 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
680 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,207
800 sqft
Experience easy living at Summer Grove Apartments. Enjoy some free time in the courtyard reading a book, or plan a day for a picnic in our beautiful picnic area. There’s something for everyone to enjoy at the Summer Grove Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Eastborough
1 Unit Available
The Grove
3985 E Bijou St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$890
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to N Academy Blvd and Roosevelt Park. Apartments include stainless steel kitchen appliances, a fireplace, granite counters, and carpeting. Community offers a pool, dog park, and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Vista Grande
12 Units Available
Montebello Gardens
4414 Montebello Dr, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$945
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
823 sqft
Recently renovated apartments feature air conditioning, private patio/balcony, cooking range and walk-in closets. Located close to Palmer Park and a short ride from N Powers Boulevard. Enjoy on-site maintenance, Internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Norwood
13 Units Available
Champions Apartments
4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1288 sqft
Close to First and Main Town Center and Cotton Creek Park. Spacious apartments with built-in wine racks, oversized windows, and self-cleaning ovens. Community offers Pikes Peak views and resort-style amenities such as an infinity-edge pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Gateway Park
25 Units Available
Bellaire Ranch
4275 Sanders Vw, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$980
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1037 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
Come home to Bellaire Ranch apartments for rent in Colorado Springs, Colorado and discover an inviting community that will suit any lifestyle. We offer comfort, convenience and style in a picturesque setting.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
Palmer Park
11 Units Available
The Centre Apartments
1921 E Van Buren St, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly apartment complex with mountain views, close to Palmer Park and the I-25 to Downtown. Community features include a swimming pool, plus indoor and outdoor social areas.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
Palmer Park
22 Units Available
Ridgeview Place Apartments
3310 Knoll Ln, Colorado Springs, CO
1 Bedroom
$992
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1368 sqft
Sophisticated community with spacious living areas, plank flooring, and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community amenities include dog park, bocce ball court, putting green, and ample parking.
City Guide for Cimarron Hills, CO

"Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron. Dusty days are gone, Rose of Cimarron. Shadows touch the sand and look to see who's standin', waitin' at your window, watchin', will they ever show? Can you hear them calling? You know they have fallen on campfires cold and dark that never see a spark burn bright. Roll along, roll on, Rose of Cimarron." (- Poco, "Rose of Cimarron")

Between 1939 and 1966, the Rocky Mountain Rocket train traveled regularly through Cimarron Hills, making it a much more desirable place to settle than it had been before linking with nearby Limon and Colorado Springs. After this train retired, the Cadillac and Lake City Railroad took over the route and provided regular passenger trips between Cimarron Hills and Limon. Population growth in the area slowed in the latter part of the 20th century until the tracks were finally torn up in the 1980s. If you like, though, as a Cimarron Hills resident, you can still go stare at the rail-scars left in the dirt and wonder about how things might have been. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cimarron Hills, CO

Finding an apartment in Cimarron Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Cimarron Hills 2 BedroomsCimarron Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCimarron Hills 3 BedroomsCimarron Hills Apartments with Balcony
Cimarron Hills Apartments with GarageCimarron Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCimarron Hills Apartments with Parking
Cimarron Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerCimarron Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsCimarron Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COCentennial, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COParker, COCastle Rock, CO
Pueblo, COLone Tree, COGreenwood Village, COFountain, COMonument, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, CO
The Pinery, COGleneagle, COManitou Springs, COPueblo West, COStonegate, COCherry Creek, COSecurity-Widefield, COStratmoor, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Arapahoe Community CollegeUniversity of Colorado Colorado Springs
Community College of Aurora