/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:35 PM
106 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cherry Creek, CO
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6420 S Dayton st J05
6420 South Dayton Street, Cherry Creek, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
709 sqft
Unit J05 Available 06/20/20 DTC Quiet Condominium For Rent - Property Id: 286878 Modern renovated second level, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in quiet Appletree East Community.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
7 Units Available
Copper Terrace
6550 S Dayton St, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
729 sqft
Private patios/balconies. Pet wash station available. Lofted fitness center available 24 hours a day. One mile to I-25 and light rail access.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
6 Units Available
Bridgwater
6401 S Boston St, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
930 sqft
Nestled in a park-like setting with walking trails. Town homes come with a cozy fireplace and attached garage. Located in the middle of the Denver Tech Center. Walking distance from the Arapahoe Light Rail Station. Close to the Arapahoe Shopping Center and park Meadows Mall.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
6001 S. YOSEMITE ST. BLDG. B
6001 South Yosemite Street, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,750
902 sqft
FURNISHED CONDO IN HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC - Property Id: 298351 * BEAUTIFUL & COZY FULLY FURNISHED & EQUIPPED CONDO LOCATED IN THE HEART OF GREENWOOD VILLAGE, DTC (DENVER TECH.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Creek
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
Remington At Lone Tree
9760 S. Rosemont Ave, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
800 sqft
Conveniently located near Viet Pho, Five Guys, Via Baci Italian Bistro, and so many more dining options. Residents love to frequent the Lone Tree Arts Center for entertainment. On-site, tenants have access to a year-round pool. All apartments feature in-unit washer/dryers.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Heather Gardens
29 Units Available
Parq at Iliff
2602 S Anaheim St, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,415
829 sqft
A stunning high-rise community with a resort-style clubhouse, catering kitchen, multimedia conference center and golf simulator. Pets welcome. Dog wash station, bike storage and social courtyard area also provided.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
28 Units Available
Allure
1300 S Willow St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,336
858 sqft
In-unit fireplaces, washer and dryer hookups, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include hot tub, pool, coffee bar, garage, and clubhouse. Conveniently located near Quebec St.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Goldsmith
19 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7100 E Evans Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$965
706 sqft
An exciting community of apartments in Denver, Colorado, Mosaic Apartments puts you in a convenient location next to an array of places to explore.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
23 Units Available
Waterford Lone Tree
10047 Park Meadows Dr, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
838 sqft
Huge windows and nine foot ceilings. Resort-style pool with water features and sundeck, plus year-round spa. Walking distance to Lincoln Light Rail Station.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hampden South
66 Units Available
Bell Denver Tech Center
4380 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
748 sqft
Modern gated apartments in Denver's DTC area, close to I-25. Each unit features a designer kitchen, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. Resort-style pool and high-tech fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Village East
20 Units Available
Centro
10901 E Garden Dr, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,305
731 sqft
Luxury community with gym, pool, and fire pit. Units have amenities like washer/dryer hookup, granite counters and a dishwasher. Located near popular shopping like Kohl's, Target and Sprouts Farmers Market.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
24 Units Available
Zenith Meridian Apartments
9850 Zenith Meridian Drive, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,316
760 sqft
Stunning apartment complex in Englewood just off South Meridian Blvd. Community features gym, fire pit, game room and pool. Elegant apartments with walk-in closets, patio/balcony and luxurious kitchens.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Vela Meridian
10115 S Peoria St, Meridian, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,333
740 sqft
Modern homes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and air conditioning. Community amenities include a garage, fire pit, pool and internet cafe. A short distance from Park Meadows Mall and Bluffs Regional Park Trail.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Southmoor Park
21 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,395
691 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Inverness
18 Units Available
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,339
788 sqft
Quartz countertops, wood-style flooring and nine-foot ceilings. Green living with energy efficient windows, Energy Star appliances, bike storage and electric car charging stations. Comfortable resident lounge with 80-inch flat screen TV. Ten minute walk to lightrail station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
28 Units Available
The Meadows At Meridian
10215 Crescent Meadow Blvd, Parker, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,430
853 sqft
Cozy homes with built-in book shelves and a patio/balcony. Play sand volleyball on site. Dogs and cats allowed. Easy access to the Denver Technological Center, Park Meadows Mall and Denver International Airport.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Hampden
15 Units Available
Alta Springs
9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,309
864 sqft
Recently renovated units that have access to on-site maintenance. Tenants have access to underground parking for their convenience. Can relax by the sparkling swimming pool or workout at the 24 hour fitness center and racquetball court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Southmoor Park
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,449
762 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
33 Units Available
Addison at Cherry Creek
9110 E Florida Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,245
700 sqft
Elegant touches include crown molding and designer fixtures. Resort-style pool crowned by a fountain. On-site management and 24 hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
6 Units Available
Caliber At Cornerstar
15930 East Briarwood Circle, Aurora, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,479
741 sqft
Spacious, newer apartments featuring high ceilings, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Wood-style plank flooring throughout. Resort-style pool, clubhouse, and outdoor kitchen area. Business center and conference room provided.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Kennedy
13 Units Available
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,049
810 sqft
Gracious living just minutes from I-83. On-site laundry facilities, private parking, 24-hour gym and maintenance service, and swimming pool. A clubhouse, sauna, game room, and trash valet. Pet-friendly residences feature patios.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Inverness
19 Units Available
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,555
857 sqft
Located in Englewood, Colorado, part of Denver’s South Corridor, The Palmer is conveniently located near The Inverness Business Park and The Denver Tech Center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
12 Units Available
Ovation
9580 Ridgegate Pkwy, Lone Tree, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,424
740 sqft
Newly constructed one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Enjoy a pool and grill area on site. Close to I-25. Shop at the Lincoln Commons Shopping Center. Walk at Belvedere Park.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
12 Units Available
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way, Centennial, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
826 sqft
Residents have access to a large dog park. Units feature huge walk-in closets, lots of windows, and attached garages.
Similar Pages
Cherry Creek 1 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 BedroomsCherry Creek 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Creek 3 BedroomsCherry Creek Apartments with Balcony
Cherry Creek Apartments with GarageCherry Creek Apartments with GymCherry Creek Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCherry Creek Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO