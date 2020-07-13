/
apartments with pool
73 Apartments for rent in Brighton, CO with pool
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
20 Units Available
Elements at Prairie Center
3128 Eagle Blvd, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,398
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,841
1210 sqft
Large bathrooms, open floor plans, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and private balconies. Community amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool with cabana and a dog park. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,402
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,419
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,086
1350 sqft
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Bridge Square Apartments
90 S 18th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,144
523 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
815 sqft
Apartment complex finds itself in very close proximity to grocery stores and plenty of restaurants in the area.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Reunion
17092 East 110th Place
17092 East 110th Avenue, Commerce City, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
4030 sqft
Please view 3D virtual tour available: http://tours.orchestratedlight.com/1565966?a=1 https://tours.orchestratedlight.com/public/vtour/display/1565966?a=1#!/ but contact Level Up Property Management with questions stephanie@leveluprent.
Last updated July 13 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
Reunion
11084 Pitkin Street
11084 Pitkin Street, Commerce City, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2360 sqft
This stunning 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home will welcome you with 2360 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes with stainless steel appliances, a pantry, granite counter tops, and an island that is perfect for spacious cooking.
Results within 10 miles of Brighton
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
4 Units Available
Avana Thornton Station
2525 E 104th Ave, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,346
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Tenants can access the on-site pool/hot tub, movie theatre, and much more. Residents are an easy drive from grocery shopping at Kroger, Publix, and Walmart. Newly renovated apartment homes boast large floor plans and is set in a community offering many amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
35 Units Available
Gateway
The Haven by Watermark
18400 Elmendorf Drive, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,465
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,220
1415 sqft
Welcome to The Haven by Watermark, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Denver, CO.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Central Westminster
SkyView
1420 W 116th Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,215
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
900 sqft
Excellent location in the Westminster Tech Corridor. Community features include saltwater pool, jacuzzi and fire pit. Apartments offer granite-inspired countertops, modern cherry cabinets and black appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
20 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
The Estates at Tanglewood
581 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,298
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1126 sqft
Every apartment home boasts large walk-in closets, garden soaking tubs, and large windows for natural light. Located in the highly rated Adams County School District. Convenient location; just minutes from The Orchards and I-25. Residents close to dog parks and walking trails.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Commons at the Orchard Town Center
663 W 148th Ave, Westminster, CO
Studio
$1,298
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1146 sqft
Spacious studio to three-bedroom apartments with access to I-25, Northwest Parkway and E-470. Walk to The Orchard Town Center for shopping, dining and entertainment, then return to enjoy the resort-style pool and sauna.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Northglenn
Webster Lake
11701 N. Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,100
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
750 sqft
Comfortable apartment homes with brand-new kitchens, large closets and a private patio/balcony. On-site amenities include a playground, pool and garage. 24-hour maintenance is available. Property is near gorgeous Webster Lake.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
77 Units Available
Gateway
Connect at First Creek
17900 East 56th Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1371 sqft
Welcome home to Connect at First Creek, a bold and inspiring community of luxury apartments in Denver, Colorado. Our community offers an array of beautifully designed 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom floor plans as well as a suite of stunning amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
44 Units Available
Northglenn
Haven 124 at Eastlake Station
12255 Claude Ct, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,349
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,028
1328 sqft
Just a few minutes from Downtown Metro Detroit. A short walk to N Line train lines. Spacious one-, two- or three-bedroom floor plans. Wood-style flooring, open floor plans and stunning amenities.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
29 Units Available
Central Westminster
The Tenzing
11674 North Pecos Street, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,408
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,343
1240 sqft
We've gone virtual! Set up your virtual one-on-one tour today.WELCOME TO TRUE COLORADO LIVINGThe Tenzing Luxury Apartments, located in the heart of Westminster, Colorado offer you a connected lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Northglenn
Heights on Huron
10648 N Huron St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,065
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
750 sqft
Experience Avanti living and make us your choice for the best of apartment living in Northglenn. We are currently open by appointment only. Please contact us for an appointment. Virtual and self-tour options are also available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Canyon Chase Apartments
400 W 123rd Ave, Westminster, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,438
928 sqft
Newly renovated, pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom homes are waiting in Westminster, Colorado. Easy access to I-25 takes you to vibrant downtown Denver. W/D hookups, balcony, and stainless appliances in modern kitchens.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Northglenn
Regatta
10500 Irma Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1220 sqft
On-site media center and theater. Easy access to Downtown Denver, the Northwest Tech Corridor, and the Denver International Airport through I-25 and other major roads. Many nature trails pass near property. Close to Coors Field and Pepsi Center.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Red Hawk Ranch
12150 Washington Center Pkwy, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,313
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Property is just minutes from downtown Denver. Residents are also just walking distance from many shopping options.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Madison Park
3351 E 120th Ave, Thornton, CO
Studio
$1,255
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,320
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1093 sqft
Located in Thornton, Colorado. Pet-friendly, 1-3 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and walk-in closets. Amenities include gym and pool. Close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Northglenn
Keystone
12150 Race St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,355
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
944 sqft
Located conveniently near Boondocks Fun Center for residents' entertainment. Tenants can shop at the nearby Thorncreek Crossing and Washington Point Shopping Center. Can exercise at the close by Wyco Park or use the on-site 24 hour fitness center.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Highpointe Park Apartments
9701 PEARL ST, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,352
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well-appointed apartments in North Denver with easy access to I-25, downtown Denver, and Thornton's Highpointe District. Beautiful grounds with clubhouse, pool, and dog park. Units have hardwood floors.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
14 Units Available
Northglenn
Carrick Bend
11525 Community Center Dr, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,225
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,942
1241 sqft
Stylish, cozy apartments with sleek hardwood flooring. Enjoy morning coffee at the cafe and a nighttime workout at the gym on site. Close to EB Rains Jr. Memorial Park. Near I-25.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
33 Units Available
Northglenn
Vega
11801 Washington St, Northglenn, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
818 sqft
Offering a variety of cozy apartments in Northglenn, CO, Vega is the perfect place to call home. Our one- and two-bedroom Northglenn apartments feature comfortable floor plans that are complemented by our celebrated amenities package.
