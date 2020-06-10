All apartments in Breckenridge
Find more places like 911 Fairview Blvd 25.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Breckenridge, CO
/
911 Fairview Blvd 25
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

911 Fairview Blvd 25

911 Fairview Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Breckenridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

911 Fairview Boulevard, Breckenridge, CO 80424

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 40025

ONE YEAR LEASE, UTILITIES INCLUDED! Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Breckenridge

Spacious 2 story townhome with easy access to Breck and Frisco. Located just 2 miles north of downtown Breckenridge and right on the bike path and Summit Stage route. Great hiking and biking on the CO trail from your front door.
- UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! heat, $75/month electric credit, water, cable, Internet, trash, snow removal.
-Lease term 6/1/20 - 5/31/21
-REDUCED RENT OF $1700 FOR JUNE & JULY due to COVID
-This is a mature community. If you are looking for a party house, this is NOT the home for you
-Furnishings provided: Entertainment center, dining table & chairs, 2 queen bed frames, 1 dresser
-2 bedrooms ea with a large closet
- 1 full bath upstairs, 1 half bath downstairs
- Large mudroom
-NEW front load washer and dryer
-2 parking spaces
- Located less than 100' from a Summit Stage stop
NO DOGS/NO SMOKING
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40025
Property Id 40025

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5790479)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have any available units?
911 Fairview Blvd 25 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Breckenridge, CO.
What amenities does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have?
Some of 911 Fairview Blvd 25's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 911 Fairview Blvd 25 currently offering any rent specials?
911 Fairview Blvd 25 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 911 Fairview Blvd 25 pet-friendly?
No, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Breckenridge.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 offer parking?
Yes, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 does offer parking.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have a pool?
No, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 does not have a pool.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have accessible units?
No, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 does not have accessible units.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 has units with dishwashers.
Does 911 Fairview Blvd 25 have units with air conditioning?
No, 911 Fairview Blvd 25 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Breckenridge 2 BedroomsBreckenridge Apartments with Parking
Breckenridge Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Avon, CO