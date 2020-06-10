911 Fairview Blvd 25

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed

Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse - Property Id: 40025



ONE YEAR LEASE, UTILITIES INCLUDED! Spacious 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse in Breckenridge



Spacious 2 story townhome with easy access to Breck and Frisco. Located just 2 miles north of downtown Breckenridge and right on the bike path and Summit Stage route. Great hiking and biking on the CO trail from your front door.

- UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED! heat, $75/month electric credit, water, cable, Internet, trash, snow removal.

-Lease term 6/1/20 - 5/31/21

-REDUCED RENT OF $1700 FOR JUNE & JULY due to COVID

-This is a mature community. If you are looking for a party house, this is NOT the home for you

-Furnishings provided: Entertainment center, dining table & chairs, 2 queen bed frames, 1 dresser

-2 bedrooms ea with a large closet

- 1 full bath upstairs, 1 half bath downstairs

- Large mudroom

-NEW front load washer and dryer

-2 parking spaces

- Located less than 100' from a Summit Stage stop

NO DOGS/NO SMOKING

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/40025

No Dogs Allowed



