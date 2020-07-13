/
pet friendly apartments
113 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Berthoud, CO
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
100 East Nebraska Avenue
100 East Nebraska Avenue, Berthoud, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2184 sqft
This corner lot, three bed, one and a half bath home is located in Berthoud close to Pioneer Park.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2422 Tabor St
2422 Tabor Street, Berthoud, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
Available 06/01/20 Tabor Street Berthoud - Property Id: 274446 Located in the Hammond Farm Development near new golf course off Berthoud Parkway, Berthoud. A stunning 3,500 sq ft 5 bedroom, loft, and 4 bathroom 2-story beauty.
Results within 5 miles of Berthoud
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
10 Units Available
Southeast Loveland
Waterford Place
795 14th St SE, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1218 sqft
Set in a neighborhood right off of Highway 402, Waterford Place embraces serene living without being too far away from shopping, restaurants, and places needed for daily living.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
10 Units Available
East Central Loveland
Patina Flats
246 Cleveland Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
$1,220
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,361
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
994 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Welcome to Patina Flats at the Foundry, a luxe apartment community featuring opulent living and stylish floor plans. Patina Flats is bringing new life to downtown Loveland.
Last updated July 13 at 12:12am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Lincoln Place
325 E 5th St, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1070 sqft
Heart of the city living. Luxury amenities include a fireplace, walk-in closets and modern floor plans. On-site pool, 24-hour gym and a coffee bar available. Trash valet service provided. Bike storage available. Guest suites.
Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
Alder Square Townhomes
701 South Tyler Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1020 sqft
Great location close to shopping centers, movie theaters and highway 34. Units are two bedrooms and have dishwasher, enclosed patio and more. Community has laundry facility, storage units and beautiful landscaping.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Downtown Loveland
Gallery Flats
585 N Lincoln Ave, Loveland, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
955 sqft
Close to Glen Arbor Park and Orchards Shopping Center. Open plan layouts featuring large kitchens with modern finishes. Each spacious bedroom has its own bathroom. Property offers a rooftop patio with mountain and downtown views.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
3371 Bayberry Lane
3371 Bayberry Lane, Johnstown, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1591 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home with easy access to all of Northern Colorado! Bring your toys with this 3 car garage. Large master retreat is a great place to relax, and has a large walk in closet.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
711 McKinley Avenue
711 Mckinley Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1462 sqft
Available July 1st Dog negotiable This is a very cute home, some of the features include a finished basement, mature landscaping, fenced yard, beautiful hardwood floors, Bay window, lots of storage and much more. Washer and dryer included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
744 Monroe Ave
744 Monroe Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1104 sqft
744 Monroe Ave - 744 Monroe Ave. Available 08/15/20 744 Monroe - Hardwood floors, a covered patio, fenced yard, raised garden beds...call this charming duplex home! There is 2 beds + an office, 2 full baths, and a mudroom.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
275 Carina Cir. #103
275 Carina Circle, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1745 sqft
275 Carina Cir. #103 Available 08/13/20 Beautiful 2 Bed, 2.5 Bath Townhome, Close to I-25 - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This gorgeous 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome features: 1682 Sq. Ft.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
1339 Southwest 22nd Street
1339 Southwest 22nd Street, Loveland, CO
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2060 sqft
This stunning 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom bi-level home welcomes you with 2060 square feet of living space! The kitchen comes complete with stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, pantry, stove, and dishwasher! Also included in
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southeast Loveland
4354 14th Street SE
4354 14th St SE, Larimer County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1952 sqft
4354 14th Street SE Available 08/17/20 Lovely & Spacious 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Ranch-Style Home in SE Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** *3 Bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
993 Winona Circle
993 Winona Circle, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1347 sqft
Available Now!! Dog negotiable - Sorry no cats This is a nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome. NEW PAINT AND CARPET!! Some of the features include a large deck, 2 car garage, unfinished basement.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
East Central Loveland
355 North Boise Avenue
355 North Boise Avenue, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1487 sqft
This Beautiful and Spacious 3 bed- 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
1875 E 11th St.
1875 East 11th Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
1875 E 11th St. Available 09/11/20 Nice 3 bed, 2 bath home in Loveland! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF THE AVAILABILITY DATE** This cute 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Loveland was built in 2012.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
252 Primrose Dr.
252 Primrose Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1737 sqft
252 Primrose Dr. Available 08/11/20 Beautiful 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Home in Loveland - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN 2 WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** - 3 Bed - 2.
Last updated July 13 at 05:40am
1 Unit Available
4951 Saddlewood Circle
4951 Saddlewood Circle, Johnstown, CO
6 Bedrooms
$3,450
5386 sqft
Wonderful 6 bedroom 6 bathroom semi-custom home tastefully upgraded with solid wood floors, slab granite, stone and walnut custom fireplace wall.
Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
West Central Loveland
1096 North Garfield Avenue
1096 North Garfield Avenue, Loveland, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed, 1 bath close to downtown. All Utilities included: Gas, Electric, Trash, Water, and High Speed internet and Cable with 200 channels including HBO and Showtime. Washer and Dryer inclusded.Fully fenced backyard. 1 year lease required.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
Mariana Butte
4153 Foothills Dr.
4153 Foothills Drive, Loveland, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,075
2317 sqft
4153 Foothills Dr. Available 05/13/20 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath West Loveland Home in Mariana Butte! - **ALL MOVE IN'S MUST TAKE PLACE WITHIN TWO WEEKS OF AVAILABILITY DATE** This West Loveland home, located in a desirable Mariana Butte features: 4 Bed 2.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Mountain View
2597 Turquoise St.
2597 Turquoise Street, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2446 sqft
2597 Turquoise St.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
552 Jocelyn Dr.
552 Jocelyn Drive, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
JOCELYN - Property Id: 54279 MUST SEE 1/2 Duplex, All newly updated: Flooring, paint, windows. Great Location. Double attached garage, Large back yard with mature trees, close to schools, shopping. Non-refundable pet deposit $250 per pet.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Thompson
2742 Goldenrod Place
2742 Goldenrod Place, Loveland, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1632 sqft
2742 Goldenrod Place Available 06/01/20 GREAT 3 BED/2 BATH RANCH-STYLE HOME IN SW LOVELAND AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - Impressive 3 bed 2 bath ranch on LARGE, fenced lot and quiet cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Loveland - Campion
2020 S Garfield Ave
2020 South Garfield Avenue, Larimer County, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2414 sqft
2020 S Garfield Ave Available 08/01/20 2020 South Garfield - You'll love this retreat just outside of town. The brick ranch has 4 beds including a master bath and 2 closets. A gallery kitchen with an adjoining sun porch.