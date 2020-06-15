Amenities

107-I Treehouse 4200 Lodgepole Cir. 107-I Available 08/08/20 $300+ worth of utilities included! On Bus Route! Offered furnished or unfurnished! - This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished two bedroom two bath condo is located in Wildernest. Unit is available 8/8/20 for a year lease. Over $300 worth of utilities included - no out of pocket expense! Unit has a remodeled kitchen, updated bathroom, private deck, gas fireplace and washer/dryer in building. Unit has updated furnishings, great storage and on the bus route. There is a pool, hot tubs, game room and tennis courts on site.



Rent is $2200.00 and includes property taxes, building insurance, electricity, gas, water, sewer, trash, plowing, shoveling (tenants must shovel deck), yard care, internet and a basic cable. Rent does not include phone. There is onsite parking for two cars.



No pets permitted per HOA Rules and Regulations.



Renters insurance is required.



All applicants over 18 will be required to submit an application, credit and background check with a non-refundable $45.00 fee. The application can be emailed or filled out online.



First and Security are owed to move in. Last Month's Rent deposit is owed and can be paid off in three payments, beginning the second month of the lease.



For more information please know the property address of the property you are interested in and email us at info@fortunatoproperties.com (24/7) or call Fortunato Properties at 970-389-7418 during business hours.



Please be advised you will be contacting a Property Management company and we will ask that you answer standard pre screening questions over the phone before being able to schedule a showing. We are best reached via info@fortunatoproperties.com or by phone Monday-Friday (excluding holidays) between the hours of 8am and 4pm. Or you can visit our website at www.FortunatoProperties.com. Please do not send text. If you call, and no one answers please leave a voicemail and we will be in touch as soon as possible.



Fortunato Properties participates in Equal Opportunity Housing.



Leasing Agent: Mallory Ohl



*Advertisement may not be displayed correctly on map. If you are viewing this property on any other website besides https://www.fortunatoproperties.com/available-homes/ there could be incorrect information.



