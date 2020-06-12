/
battlement mesa
4 Apartments for rent in Battlement Mesa, CO📍
1 Unit Available
107-I Treehouse 4200 Lodgepole Cir. 107-I
107 Lodge Pole Circle, Battlement Mesa, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
758 sqft
107-I Treehouse 4200 Lodgepole Cir. 107-I Available 08/08/20 $300+ worth of utilities included! On Bus Route! Offered furnished or unfurnished! - This unit is offered furnished or unfurnished two bedroom two bath condo is located in Wildernest.
1 Unit Available
89 Angelica Circle -
89 Angelica Crescent, Battlement Mesa, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1215 sqft
Ranch Style Condo! - Great views from this condo located in Battlement Mesa, Valley View Village. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car attached garage. Includes refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Central AC. Built in 2007.
Results within 1 mile of Battlement Mesa
1 Unit Available
460 Yarrow Circle
460 Yarrow Circle, Parachute, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1514 sqft
2 story townhome with large upstairs bedrooms, lots of storage, off street parking and low exterior maintenance. No Smoking/ Pets Considered. Available July 20, 2020 , Security Deposit $1,600.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Battlement Mesa rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
Some of the colleges located in the Battlement Mesa area include Colorado Mountain College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Battlement Mesa from include Glenwood Springs, Clifton, Rifle, Fruitvale, and Grand Junction.