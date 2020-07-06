All apartments in Avon
Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd
Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd

540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard · (970) 343-9682
Location

540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO 81620

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1399 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LUXURY LAKE LIVING: Introducing this first floor, tastefully furnished, two bedroom condo located on Nottingham Lake in Avon, CO. Custom Knotty Alder cabinetry, granite slab and travertine countertops, Wolf and Subzero stainless steel appliances, hand-hewn Hickory wood flooring, private on-site pool and jacuzzi, jetted bathtub and a generous use of wood, tile and stone throughout exudes the European charm with a Rocky Mountain feel. NO PETS PER THE HOA. Only one parking spot in the underground garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have any available units?
Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have?
Some of Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd pet-friendly?
No, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Avon.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd offer parking?
Yes, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd offers parking.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have a pool?
Yes, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd has a pool.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have accessible units?
No, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Lakin's Bel Lago #101, 540 West Beaver Creek Blvd has units with air conditioning.
