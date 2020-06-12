/
/
avon
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:35 AM
5 Apartments for rent in Avon, CO📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard
540 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1480 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Introducing this tastefully furnished, four bedroom condo located on Nottingham Lake in Avon, CO.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2403 Draw Spur - Draw Spur 2403 Avon CO #2
2403 Draw Spur, Avon, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1670 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage Avon townhome with mountain view - Beautiful 3-bed and 2.5 bath townhome located in the Wildridge area, Avon Colorado with gorgeous mountain veiw.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard - E202
1050 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
768 sqft
AVAILABLE Now. Sorry, no pet dogs. 12 month lease cycle. Sorry, not available for short term.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard C211
998 West Beaver Creek Boulevard, Avon, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
768 sqft
Available now. Low maintenance condo located near the Eagle River bike path and within walking/biking distance to all corners of Avon. Centrally located at the base of Beaver Creek, this condo provides 2 surface parking spaces, washer/dryer.
Results within 5 miles of Avon
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1023 Lions Ridge Loop - 1222, Breakaway West Condo #1222
1023 Lions Ridge Loop, Vail, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
992 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment is all about location. Park you car in the underground parking garage and hop on the Town of Vail bus right outside your front door. Enjoy views of the back bowls from your deck or from the outdoor pool.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Avon rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,400.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Avon from include Basalt, Breckenridge, Snowmass Village, and Aspen.