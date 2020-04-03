All apartments in Aspen
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:50 PM

809 S Aspen Street

809 South Aspen Street · (970) 379-6626
Location

809 South Aspen Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$30,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1965 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This 3-bedroom, 3- bath double unit is the only one of its kind at the famed Shadow Mountain Village. Located on Aspen Mountain and adjacent to lift 1-A. This location brings new meaning to ski-in/ski out .This newly renovated and furnished condo will surprise you with its large open kitchen, dining and living areas. The outstanding views of the entire valley through the large picture windows are mesmerizing.Master King bedroom en suite, Queen Bedroom and Twin bunk room have a shared full bath. Amenities include fireplace, deck, and heated pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 S Aspen Street have any available units?
809 S Aspen Street has a unit available for $30,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 809 S Aspen Street have?
Some of 809 S Aspen Street's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 S Aspen Street currently offering any rent specials?
809 S Aspen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 S Aspen Street pet-friendly?
No, 809 S Aspen Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 809 S Aspen Street offer parking?
No, 809 S Aspen Street does not offer parking.
Does 809 S Aspen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 809 S Aspen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 S Aspen Street have a pool?
Yes, 809 S Aspen Street has a pool.
Does 809 S Aspen Street have accessible units?
No, 809 S Aspen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 809 S Aspen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 S Aspen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 809 S Aspen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 809 S Aspen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
