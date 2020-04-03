809 S Aspen Street

Amenities

This 3-bedroom, 3- bath double unit is the only one of its kind at the famed Shadow Mountain Village. Located on Aspen Mountain and adjacent to lift 1-A. This location brings new meaning to ski-in/ski out .This newly renovated and furnished condo will surprise you with its large open kitchen, dining and living areas. The outstanding views of the entire valley through the large picture windows are mesmerizing.Master King bedroom en suite, Queen Bedroom and Twin bunk room have a shared full bath. Amenities include fireplace, deck, and heated pool.