All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 800 S Mill Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
800 S Mill Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

800 S Mill Street

800 South Mill Street · (970) 925-6063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

800 South Mill Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$12,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1130 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft. The two story floor to ceiling windows provide natural, sunny light and impeccable views of Shadow Mountain and Downtown Aspen. The living room has a sectional sofa, wood burning fireplace, and a dining area for 6. The kitchen counter has additional seating for 3 more. The Kitchen features include an Induction Stove top by Miele, top notch appliances, a stainless steel fridge, a dishwasher, brand new cookware, glassware, and a coffeemaker. The Master Bedroom has a king size bed and the adjoining master bath has a steam shower with dual sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 S Mill Street have any available units?
800 S Mill Street has a unit available for $12,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 S Mill Street have?
Some of 800 S Mill Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 S Mill Street currently offering any rent specials?
800 S Mill Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 S Mill Street pet-friendly?
No, 800 S Mill Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 800 S Mill Street offer parking?
Yes, 800 S Mill Street does offer parking.
Does 800 S Mill Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 S Mill Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 S Mill Street have a pool?
Yes, 800 S Mill Street has a pool.
Does 800 S Mill Street have accessible units?
No, 800 S Mill Street does not have accessible units.
Does 800 S Mill Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 S Mill Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 800 S Mill Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 S Mill Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 800 S Mill Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity