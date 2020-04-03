800 S Mill Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Down-to-the-studs remodel, this contemporary core condo features two bedrooms and a loft bedroom. The Main Living Area is two stories with an open kitchen, living/dining room, and an open loft. The two story floor to ceiling windows provide natural, sunny light and impeccable views of Shadow Mountain and Downtown Aspen. The living room has a sectional sofa, wood burning fireplace, and a dining area for 6. The kitchen counter has additional seating for 3 more. The Kitchen features include an Induction Stove top by Miele, top notch appliances, a stainless steel fridge, a dishwasher, brand new cookware, glassware, and a coffeemaker. The Master Bedroom has a king size bed and the adjoining master bath has a steam shower with dual sinks.