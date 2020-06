Amenities

Imagine walking into town or hopping on your bike to cycle Rio Grande Trail, Maroon Bells, Ashcroft from your ground floor deck. This very sweet, comfortable studio condo, fully furnished with extra linens, towels, dishwater, cooking and baking ware. Quiet, corner unit with plenty of natural light with a deck under the trees. Studio is available immediately until May 2021.