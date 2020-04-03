712 S Galena Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator bbq/grill hot tub media room

Just one block from the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain, this ultimate vacation townhome boasts 4 bedrooms with 4 en-suite bathrooms, a kitchen fit for a chef, a deck large enough for the whole family to enjoy, a hot tub, media room and the best location money can buy! The main living space has an open floor plan, beautiful artwork and West facing views for afternoon sunshine. The master suite takes up the top floor and is located across the hallway from the oversized rooftop deck with a hot tub. The bottom two levels house 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a media room with wet bar, and an additional queen bed for overflow guests. Step out onto one of the balconies to entertain, soak in the hot tub, fire up the grill and enjoy the sights and sounds of Aspen or walk just a block to ski.