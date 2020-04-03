All apartments in Aspen
Find more places like 712 S Galena Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aspen, CO
/
712 S Galena Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

712 S Galena Street

712 South Galena Street · (970) 309-7117
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Aspen
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

712 South Galena Street, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$56,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3625 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
media room
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Just one block from the Silver Queen Gondola on Aspen Mountain, this ultimate vacation townhome boasts 4 bedrooms with 4 en-suite bathrooms, a kitchen fit for a chef, a deck large enough for the whole family to enjoy, a hot tub, media room and the best location money can buy! The main living space has an open floor plan, beautiful artwork and West facing views for afternoon sunshine. The master suite takes up the top floor and is located across the hallway from the oversized rooftop deck with a hot tub. The bottom two levels house 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, a media room with wet bar, and an additional queen bed for overflow guests. Step out onto one of the balconies to entertain, soak in the hot tub, fire up the grill and enjoy the sights and sounds of Aspen or walk just a block to ski.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 S Galena Street have any available units?
712 S Galena Street has a unit available for $56,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 712 S Galena Street have?
Some of 712 S Galena Street's amenities include patio / balcony, elevator, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 S Galena Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 S Galena Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 S Galena Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 S Galena Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 712 S Galena Street offer parking?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 S Galena Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 S Galena Street have a pool?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 S Galena Street have accessible units?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 S Galena Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 S Galena Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 S Galena Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 712 S Galena Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Aspen 1 BedroomsAspen 2 Bedrooms
Aspen Apartments with BalconyAspen Apartments with Garage
Aspen Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Glenwood Springs, COAvon, CO
Basalt, CO
Snowmass Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Mountain College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity