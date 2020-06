Amenities

Wonderful Penthouse unit located in the Aspen Core! Leave the car at home and walk everywhere, although the unit does come with heated garage parking. Great natural light and large Expansive deck with direct views of Aspen Mountain are just some of the highlights that this 3-bedroom penthouse offers. Completely remodeled and finished in the highest end to fit Aspen's finest. The vaulted ceilings throughout add volume to the unit and further expand upon the views. The kitchen and living area boast an open floor plan to maximize entertaining space. The master suite offers a King bed, a gas fireplace, walk-in closet and large master bathroom. The master also had a seam shower and a Jacuzzi Tub. The guest bedroom features a Queen bed and private bathroom.