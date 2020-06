623 S Monarch Street

Amenities

carport

Unit Amenities Property Amenities carport parking

Rare Ski in townhome on Aspen MountainBrand new remodel Mountain Contemporary Stunner Aspen CoreAvailable for long term, seasonal, monthly or weekly rentals. 3 bedroom 2 bath.Direct ski in on Lift 1-A Short walk to any location in Aspen 1276 sq ftAir Conditioned, 1 car carportBEDDINGMASTER - KING GUEST BEDROOM - QUEEN BUNK ROOM - QUEEN BED and TWO SINGLE BEDSRATES:Will consider long term, seasonal, monthly or weekly rentals.Rates: $2,250 per night 2019/2020 holiday, $1,600 per night summer/winter regular season.Monthly: $26,000 per month winter, $28,000 per month summerLong term: $14,500 per month.