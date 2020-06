Amenities

Renovated contemporary conveniently located in the West End just steps to the Music Tent and the Aspen Institute. This state-of-the art, three bedroom; plus den, half-duplex features the finest finishes throughout. An open floor plan on the upper level generates an abundance of natural light with the vaulted ceilings and the many windows overlooking the private yard. The chef's kitchen is equipped with top of the line Gaggenau appliances. The main level Master bedroom features a luxurious en-suite bathroom. The guest bedrooms are located on the lower level with private seating area and direct access to the yard. There is a den with a private bathroom and a convertible sofa which enables this flex space to be used as a fourth bedroom. Stunning indoor spaces plus a wonderful outdoor pa