42489 Colorado Highway 82

This contemporary East Aspen home is now available for rent for the first time. Located just a half mile to the center of town, the newly constructed 5,900 square foot home boasts stunning views of Independence Pass and Aspen Mountain. Enjoy world class shopping, restaurants and activities with a short walk or bike into town. Open floor plan, custom finishes and great light combined with beautifully manicured landscaping and outdoor space makes this home the perfect year-round rental. $2,500/night, $5,000/night holiday, $65,000/month.