Aspen, CO
42489 Colorado Highway 82
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:17 PM

42489 Colorado Highway 82

42489 Colorado Highway 82 · (970) 306-1755
Location

42489 Colorado Highway 82, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$65,000

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 5900 sqft

Amenities

This contemporary East Aspen home is now available for rent for the first time. Located just a half mile to the center of town, the newly constructed 5,900 square foot home boasts stunning views of Independence Pass and Aspen Mountain. Enjoy world class shopping, restaurants and activities with a short walk or bike into town. Open floor plan, custom finishes and great light combined with beautifully manicured landscaping and outdoor space makes this home the perfect year-round rental. $2,500/night, $5,000/night holiday, $65,000/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have any available units?
42489 Colorado Highway 82 has a unit available for $65,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have?
Some of 42489 Colorado Highway 82's amenities include new construction, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42489 Colorado Highway 82 currently offering any rent specials?
42489 Colorado Highway 82 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42489 Colorado Highway 82 pet-friendly?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 offer parking?
Yes, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does offer parking.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have a pool?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does not have a pool.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have accessible units?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does not have accessible units.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have units with dishwashers?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42489 Colorado Highway 82 have units with air conditioning?
No, 42489 Colorado Highway 82 does not have units with air conditioning.
