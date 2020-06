Amenities

This expansive penthouse overlooking downtown Aspen offers 4 well-appointed bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan and floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the direct views of Aspen Mountain. A gourmet kitchen is complimented with a formal dining table with seating for 10 while the outdoor living space provides multiple opportunities to relax around a fire pit or private hot tub. The master bedroom features a gas fireplace, luxurious bathroom and private balcony. With the central location, you are steps from the gondola, shops and restaurants.