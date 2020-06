Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Warm and inviting Swiss Chalet awaits, just outside the downtown core. Designed by local architect Gretchen Greenwood and Utopia Living Homes the split level design and open floor plan incorporates three living levels and four bedroom suites. Glimpse Independence Pass and the glades of Aspen Mountain from the sunny outdoor entertainment area off the living /dining rooms. Vaulted wood ceilings, stacked stone fireplace and gentle wood tones warm the more contemporary elements of the home even on the most bitter winter days. Bulthaup kitchen is a work of art with glass cabinetry, Caesarstone counter tops and floor to ceiling wine fridge.Private Master Suite is on the top level with gas fireplaces in the bedroom and at the jetted soaking tub.