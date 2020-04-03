All apartments in Aspen
202 Prospector Road
Last updated April 3 2020

202 Prospector Road

202 Prospector Road · (970) 379-1907
Location

202 Prospector Road, Aspen, CO 81611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$40,000

4 Bed · 6 Bath · 4945 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This luxury 4,945 square foot 4bedroom townhome, located at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area offers incredible ski access and use of the pool, hot tub and fitness facilities at the Ritz Carlton and the Willow Creek Bistro. With elevator access to all 3 levels, it boasts an open floor plan on the living level with distressed oak flooring, timber beams and high end finishes throughout. Features include a large screen TV and gas fireplace in the living room, a spacious dining area, a well equipped kitchen including a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range and dual Viking ovens and an outdoor patio complete with a custom built in grill and great views of the ski area, perfect for an apres-ski barbeque. The main level master suite features a wet bar with refrigerator, a gas fireplace,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Prospector Road have any available units?
202 Prospector Road has a unit available for $40,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 Prospector Road have?
Some of 202 Prospector Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Prospector Road currently offering any rent specials?
202 Prospector Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Prospector Road pet-friendly?
No, 202 Prospector Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aspen.
Does 202 Prospector Road offer parking?
Yes, 202 Prospector Road does offer parking.
Does 202 Prospector Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Prospector Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Prospector Road have a pool?
Yes, 202 Prospector Road has a pool.
Does 202 Prospector Road have accessible units?
No, 202 Prospector Road does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Prospector Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Prospector Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Prospector Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Prospector Road does not have units with air conditioning.
