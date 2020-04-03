202 Prospector Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This luxury 4,945 square foot 4bedroom townhome, located at the base of Aspen Highlands ski area offers incredible ski access and use of the pool, hot tub and fitness facilities at the Ritz Carlton and the Willow Creek Bistro. With elevator access to all 3 levels, it boasts an open floor plan on the living level with distressed oak flooring, timber beams and high end finishes throughout. Features include a large screen TV and gas fireplace in the living room, a spacious dining area, a well equipped kitchen including a Subzero refrigerator, Wolf range and dual Viking ovens and an outdoor patio complete with a custom built in grill and great views of the ski area, perfect for an apres-ski barbeque. The main level master suite features a wet bar with refrigerator, a gas fireplace,