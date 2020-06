Amenities

garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

THIS ELEGANT AND BEAUTIFULLY APPOINTED FOUR BEDROOM HOME ENJOYS VIEWS OF ASPEN MOUNTAIN FROM THE FRONT AND HUNTER CREEK RUNNING BEHIND. THIS HOME FEATURES GENEROUS LIVING SPACES THROUGHOUT INCLUDING A BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS OPEN PLAN LIVING, DINING AND KITCHEN AREA, TWO DEN AREAS, A BAR AND AN OUTDOOR POOL AND HOT TUB FOR YEAR ROUND ENJOYMENT. JUST A SHORT WALK TO ALL THE AMENITIES OF DOWNTOWN, THIS IDEALLY LOCATED HOME IS THE PERFECT ASPEN RETREAT. BEDDING: KING, KING, QUEEN, QUEEN