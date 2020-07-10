/
apartments with washer dryer
283 Apartments for rent in Applewood, CO with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Ashwood
1157 Wright St. - 1
1157 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1100 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
1 Unit Available
Ashwood
1155 Wright St. - 1
1155 Wright Street, Applewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1350 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Duplex Located In a Cul-De-Sac Coming Soon! This Triplex will be an Almost Total Remodel Featuring Contemporary Style Finishes! Approximately 1100 Sq Ft w/ a 900 Sq Ft Unfinished Basement Great for Extra Storage! New
1 Unit Available
Denver West
1889 Denver West Dr Apt 1
1889 Denver West Drive, Applewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1295 sqft
You would take over out lease which expires in November. At that time you have the option to renew at our locked in rate of $1900. The leasing office is currently renting this same unit size for $2300 so you save $400 by taking over our lease.
Verified
$
14 Units Available
Union Square
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
Verified
19 Units Available
Union Square
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,508
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
Verified
$
39 Units Available
Union Square
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
Verified
20 Units Available
Denver West
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,749
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
Verified
45 Units Available
Denver West
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
Verified
11 Units Available
Applewood
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,603
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
Verified
14 Units Available
Applewood
St. Moritz Apartments
1724 Robb St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,279
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
996 sqft
Lovely property located in a secluded park-like setting, offering many recreational options for residents (YMCA Park). Short distance from the Wesland Town Center, King Soopers, and many other options. Many perks for tenants, such as lounging pool, grilling areas, fitness center, and much more.
Verified
23 Units Available
Union Square
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
1 Unit Available
Sixth Avenue West
14594 W 3rd Ave
14594 West 3rd Avenue, Jefferson County, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
Golden CO, unbeatable location - Property Id: 289766 Beautiful updated home in golden colorado. My 2 kids and I live upstairs and have a large area to rent in the basement.
1 Unit Available
Union Square
314 Wright Street Unit 202
314 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
314 Wright Street Unit 202 - 314 Wright Street Unit 202 Available 08/01/20 2-Bedroom Lakewood Condo - Very sharp 2nd level unit in Telluride West Condos, All appliances provided, Community pool, Woodburning fireplace, Full-size washer and dryer,
1 Unit Available
Applewood
1580 Taft Street
1580 Taft Street, Lakewood, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
700 sqft
Come check out this great home close to downtown! This property features three bedrooms, one full bathroom, and 750 square feet of livable space.
Contact for Availability
Union Square
341 Wright St #9-102
341 Wright St, Lakewood, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Location 2 bed/2 full bath Condo in the Snowbird Complex! - Spectacular location for this 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom condo in the Snowbird Complex.
1 Unit Available
Union Square
335 Wright St Apt 102
335 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,250
812 sqft
Beautiful REMODELED Green Mountain Condo ~ Telluride West Condos ~ Large 1-bedroom with 812 Square Feet ~ Light and Bright west-facing with Private Patio ~ New Paint and Flooring Throughout ~ Great Fireplace ~ Gorgeous Kitchen with Stainless Steel
1 Unit Available
Union Square
203 Wright Street #102
203 Wright Street, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
812 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo with detached single car garage located close to the community pool.
Verified
17 Units Available
I-70 Corridor
52nd Marketplace
7797 W 52nd Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,199
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
State of the art courtyard areas with BBQ grills, picnic tables, and canopied glider swings. Close to many stores like Costco and restaurants. Apartments in a very walkable neighborhood, with 2 on-site pools and a clubhouse lounge.
Verified
$
23 Units Available
South Alameda
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,976
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Well located 1-3 bedroom apartments. Walking distance from the exciting downtown Denver and Rocky Mountains. Close to many shops like Belmar175. Lively community on-site that loves to frequent the pool, spa, business center, and fitness center.
Verified
17 Units Available
Allendale Area
Panorama at Arvada Ridge
5654 Kipling Pky, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,457
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,257
1294 sqft
Great location close to Denver's main roadways, Lutz Field and the Rocky Mountains. Community amenities include pool, sundeck, playground and fitness center. Apartments feature spacious layouts, patio or balcony, and walk-in closets.
Verified
18 Units Available
Belmar Park
One Belmar Place Apartments
770 S Vance St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,598
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1069 sqft
Designer units boast in-unit washer dryers and balconies with scenic views. Residents have on-site access to theater room and a beautiful octagonal pool to relax. All tenants are walking distance from the Belmar Shopping District.
Verified
$
14 Units Available
Fruitdale
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,095
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
Verified
3 Units Available
Golden Proper
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,005
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,024
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
Verified
11 Units Available
South Alameda
Downtown Belmar
445 S Saulsbury St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,614
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,108
1344 sqft
Open floor plans with natural light streaming through large windows. Slab granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Free covered and garage parking. Just blocks from Belmar shopping and dining.
