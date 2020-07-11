/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:02 AM
19 Apartments for rent in Yucaipa, CA with washer-dryer
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Central Yucaipa
12280 5th Street
12280 5th Street, Yucaipa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1550 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH HUGE YARD!!!! Includes fireplace, stove, washer & dryer hookups. Also includes a formal living room, separate dining room, front and fenced back yard.
Results within 5 miles of Yucaipa
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
4 Units Available
Mentone
Del Flora
30598 Independence Blvd., Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1000 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in peaceful neighborhood of Redlands near shopping, parks and local public schools. Located between Wabash and Opal Ave. Smoke-free community offers pool, gym, Jacuzzi and tennis court. Apartment features private patio and dishwasher.
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
1617 Apollo Way
1617 Apollo Way, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
1617 Apollo Way Available 08/11/20 1617 Apollo Way - Beautiful 3 bed 2.5 bath home in the Sundance community in Beaumont. Central heat and air, 2 car garage with opener and fully landscaped front and rear yards.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Sundance
943 Spica
943 Spica Drive, Beaumont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1727 sqft
- Please call with inquiries or to schedule a showing at (909) 240-3280.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
South Redlands
722 Mcauliffe Ct.
722 Mcauliffe Court, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
722 Mcauliffe Ct. Available 07/17/20 South Redlands Home - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is available for move in August 1st. The home has been newly painted and has brand new tile flooring and carpet.
1 of 33
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
North Redlands
1474 Elliott Ct.
1474 Elliott Ct, Redlands, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Brand New Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home located in Redlands!! - Come take a look at this Gorgeous Brand New Three Bedroom Two Bathroom home that offers solar panels and a large backyard.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
35105 Mesa Grande Dr
35105 Mesa Grande Drive, Calimesa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
996 sqft
35105 Mesa Grande Dr - Virtual Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=w5crof1yNRV&ts=.5 996 sq ft 2 bed 2 bath condo in Calimesa. Downstairs unit with central HVAC and covered patio with extra storage. All electric unit.
Results within 10 miles of Yucaipa
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
26 Units Available
West Redlands
Redlands Lawn and Tennis Club
1400 Barton Rd, Redlands, CA
Studio
$1,410
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,553
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,607
876 sqft
Heritage and Brookside Parks are located within walking distance of your comfortable apartment, which boasts a fully-equipped kitchen and your very own washer and dryer.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
20 Units Available
Northwest Redlands
The Summit
27431 San Bernardino Ave, San Bernardino County, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1014 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Summit, your best choice for one, two and three bedroom apartments in Redland, CA. Discover the Inland Empire's ultimate indoor-outdoor lifestyle community adjacent to the Citrus Plaza and Mountain Grove shopping centers.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Rosewood Apartments
26232 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
Studio
$1,430
425 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,650
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
911 sqft
Located along Redlands Blvd and close to I-10. Apartments include a patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a tennis court, a pool and a gym.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Rancho Belago Apartments
27625 E Trail Ridge Way, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open-plan 1-3 bedroom apartments with balconies in complex with gym, pool and media room. Next to Moreno Beach Plaza shopping mall with supermarket, restaurants and other stores.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
5 Units Available
Somerset Apts.
26454 Redlands Blvd, Loma Linda, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,591
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,793
848 sqft
Minutes from I-10. Residents share access to tennis court, hot tub and spa, pool, playground and fitness center. Apartments include in-unit laundry and private patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
The Reserve at Rancho Belago
15100 Moreno Beach Dr, Moreno Valley, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,641
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,776
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy ample space with walk-in closets and extra storage in every unit. Amenities include a conference room and pool. Situated off Moreno Beach Drive and John F Kennedy Dr. near the Reserve and Fairway Park.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
12 Units Available
North Redlands
Tesoro
106 W Pennsylvania Ave, Redlands, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,441
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
860 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
25932 Andre Court
25932 Andre Court, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2321 sqft
Spacious, 2-story home, newly landscaped, full remodel and freshly painted interior and exterior with a spectacular new kitchen design, attached 3-car garage w/opener, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer, refrigerator, freezer, microwave, HVAC, brand
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA 92555
26330 Camino Largo, Moreno Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2570 sqft
Cute moreno valley home - One bedroom and bath downstairs Pet friendly Beautiful 2 story Home - Property Id: 125536 Beautiful 2 story home in the most desirable area in Moreno Valley. Main floor bedroom and bath. Large upstairs loft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
East Highlands
28448 Wild Rose Lane
28448 Wild Rose Ln, Highland, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1568 sqft
For more information, please contact MySmartLease at (951) 742-8244! This gorgeous home for rent in east Highland boasts 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
1 of 18
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
397 Sandpiper St
397 Sandpiper Street, Banning, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1471 sqft
***Open House*** Tues 3/10 11-11:30a.m - Copy and paste this link into your web browser to view our virtual tour. https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=A8C4kqZJtYg&ts=.
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
10976 Ragsdale Rd
10976 Ragsdale Road, Loma Linda, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2186 sqft
10976 Ragsdale Rd Available 08/01/20 10976 Ragsdale Rd Loma Linda - Beautiful 2 story home in Loma Linda. 2186 sq ft 4 bed 3 bath with 2 car garage. Fenced yard, central A/C and auto sprinklers.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Anaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Lake Forest, CATustin, CAMurrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAChino, CAPerris, CADesert Hot Springs, CASilver Lakes, CANorth Tustin, CADesert Palms, CAFallbrook, CA