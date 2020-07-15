/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
10 Furnished Apartments for rent in Windsor, CA
1 of 23
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9722 Starr Rd
9722 Starr Road, Windsor, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished 3 Bedroom Property in Windsor! - This beautifully remodeled home features all brand new appliances, brand new furnishings and linens throughout. Lovely landscaped backyard for your enjoyment.
Results within 5 miles of Windsor
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
The Villages
2980 Bay Village Cir, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,324
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,014
1157 sqft
The Villages - an exclusive apartment community designed to complement your individual style of living. Unique architectural details are reflected in the spacious one, two, and three bedroom plans.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Santa Rosa
2093 Pinercrest Dr
2093 Pinercrest Drive, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,498
2500 sqft
Fully furnished 4/3 Wine Country - Property Id: 249323 Beautiful fully furnished home in a quiet neighborhood. Ready move in. Cable, WiFi and utilities included. A warm fire pit to enjoy. Looking for a month to month tenant.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1987 Piner Court
1987 Piner Court, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1143 sqft
3 bedroom house FULLY FURNISHED - Lovely 3 bed, 2 bath home., located on a court in North West Santa Rosa and comes FULLY FURNISHED (this is not negotiable). Washer/Dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave all included with a 2 car garage.
1 of 59
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
3434 Woolsey Rd
3434 Woolsey Road, Sonoma County, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,925
5800 sqft
3434 Woolsey Rd Available 08/08/20 Immaculate Home on Vineyard in the Heart of Martinelli Winery! - Must See! This home provides both charm and modern touches.
Results within 10 miles of Windsor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
16 Units Available
Shadow Creek
4145 Shadow Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,849
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,454
1035 sqft
Elegance and comfort will surround you at Shadow Creek. We provide a natural creek setting and luxurious recreation amenities to create your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
11 Units Available
The Alexandar
750 Apple Creek Ln, Santa Rosa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
827 sqft
Nestled in Sonoma County and spread over 14 beautifully manicured acres, natural beauty awaits you at The Alexandar Apartments in Santa Rosa, CA.
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Wright Area Action Group
2961 Sweet Grass Ln
2961 Sweet Grass Lane, Santa Rosa, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,398
2600 sqft
Fully Furnished 4/3 Utilities Included - Property Id: 303735 This large beautiful 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths is located on a corner lots in a peaceful neighborhood. There are 5 queen size beds, two 55” TV.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
225 Clear Ridge Drive
225 Clear Ridge Drive, Healdsburg, CA
4 Bedrooms
$23,500
3294 sqft
Offered fully furnished, stylish, new construction, 4 bed, 4 bath home with Eichler-inspired design, yet contemporary flair. The almost 1.
1 of 43
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
1729 Allan Way
1729 Allan Way, Santa Rosa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1417 sqft
Single family house Available 08/01/20 Mountain views;Nature,warm and bright..Feel breeze every afternoon and listen wind charming...
