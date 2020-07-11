Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:22 AM

21 Apartments for rent in Visalia, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Visalia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 13 at 03:40am
1 Unit Available
235 North Lindsay Street
235 N Lindsay Ct, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2498 sqft
Formal dining room, fireplace, Shutters, Indoor laundry, Jack and Jill Bathroom, 3 Car garage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3746 W. Buena Vista
3746 West Buena Vista Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1700 sqft
Coming Soon! Currently Occupied, Vacant by 08/16/2020 - Please Do Not Disturb Tenants - (RLNE5925122)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Visalia
718 N Floral
718 North Floral Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
880 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Beautifully Furnished, Medical Center, Downtown - Property Id: 19296 Midtown 718 Apartments Visalia, CA- Available now Fully-furnished apartments in a small complex less than 1 mile from Downtown Visalia, where travelers and

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2834 S. Conyer
2834 South Conyer Street, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2025 sqft
2834 S. Conyer Available 07/17/20 2834 S. Conyer - Visalia - This Home Is Two Stories. New Paint And New Light Fixtures. Has Carpet And Tile Flooring. Has A Formal Dinning Room, Breakfast Nook, And Living Room With A Fireplace Area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2732 S. Sallee Court
2732 South Sallee Court, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2732 S. Sallee Court Available 08/10/20 2732 Sallee - Visalia - This Apartment Has New Tile Flooring, Paint, And Light Fixtures. Central Air And Heating. Has A Fireplace Area. Blinds Throughout. Front Security Door.

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3240 N Kent Street
3240 N Kent St, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1549 sqft
Brand new home in Ashton Park gated Community in NW Visalia

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Visalia
442 S. Tipton
442 South Tipton Street, Visalia, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1216 sqft
RENT REDUCED! Month to month lease! - Built in 1922, this home has an open, spacious floor plan with built in shelves. Property has newer carpet and paint and a very long carport for trailer storage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1411 S. Divisadero AVe. #4
1411 South Divisadero Street, Visalia, CA
1 Bedroom
$800
Spacious Apartment!!! - Spacious Apartment well established neighborhood, 1 bedroom 1 bathroom, with indoor washer/dryer hookup, covered patio, carport, community pool, gated entry, close to schools, stores and restaurants, apartment is fully

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
3134 W Border Links Drive
3134 Border Links Drive, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1415 sqft
Desirable Green Acres location with access community pool, park-like back yard area, and direct access to the country club. This 1415 square foot condo has 3 bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms, and a private garage. $1,600 per month, 1 year lease required.

Last updated November 8 at 02:47am
1 Unit Available
Northeast District
3501 East Stewart Court
3501 E Stewart Ct, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This charming 3 bed, 2.5 bath is located on Stewart street off of East Douglas and Manzanita. You walk into a spacious living room with newer carpet throughout the home.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3031 S. Tipton
3031 South Tipton Court, Visalia, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3313 sqft
3300 Sq. Ft. Home in SE Visalia with Pool!!! 3-Car Garage - This home is in the Rancho Santa Fe subdivision. 4 bedroom 3 bathroom two story home with separate garages.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4112 E. Feemster Avenue
4112 East Feemster Avenue, Visalia, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1350 sqft
4112 E. Feemster Avenue Available 08/14/20 4112 E. Feemster - Visalia - This Home Has Central Air And Heating. Living Room Has A Fireplace Area. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove And Dishwasher. Ceiling Fans. Blinds Throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Visalia

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
404 N. H Street, Apt D
404 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
404 N. H Street, Apt D Available 08/21/20 404 N H Street, Apt D - Tulare - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1252 Pismo Ct.
1252 Pismo Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1588 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5913886)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
356 N. H Street, Apt B
356 North H Street, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$750
356 N H Street, Apt B - This Apartment Has Tile Flooring Throughout. Water Cooler And Wall Heater. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Range Stove. Blinds Throughout. One Carport Space. No Pets Please.

Last updated October 10 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
798 W. Pleasant Avenue
798 W Pleasant Ave, Tulare, CA
2 Bedrooms
$795
950 sqft
798 W. Pleasant Avenue Available 10/25/19 798 Pleasant - Tulare - This Apartment Has Carpet And Linoleum Flooring. Central Air And Heating. Blinds Throughout. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove. Has Laundry Hook-Ups. No Pets Please. Carport Parking.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
767 S. Amber Street
767 South Amber Street, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1233 sqft
767 S. Amber Street Available 08/21/20 767 S. Amber Street - Tulare - This Home Has A Two Car Garage. No Pets Please. Schools: Kohn, Live Oak, Tulare Union No Pets Allowed (RLNE5917663)
Results within 10 miles of Visalia

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1954 Pebble Ct.
1954 Pebble Court, Tulare, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1437 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5899190)

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2991 Placer Street
2991 Placer Street, Tulare, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
2991 Placer Street Available 07/15/20 2991 Placer - Tulare - This Home Was Built In 2013. Has Ceramic Tile And Carpet Flooring. Has Blinds Throughout. Central Air And Heating. Kitchen Area Has A Gas Stove, Dishwasher, And Built-In Microwave.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10524 Ave. 388
10524 Avenue 388, Monson, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2140 sqft
10524 Ave. 388 Available 09/01/20 Ranch setting coming soon - Professionally managed by Cloverland Property Mgmt Inc. Over 2100' sq ft Ranch house and swimming pool. Three spacious bedrooms and two and half bath. Two car garage with remote opener.

Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
1 Unit Available
217 South H Street
217 South H Street, Exeter, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1176 sqft
This lovely 3 bed, 1 bath home is located on South H street in Exeter.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Visalia, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Visalia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

