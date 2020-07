Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Mountain Cabin in Twain Harte - Nicely remodeled and well maintained home in Twain Harte very close to shopping and downtown. Home has had some recent renovations, and there is plenty of parking. The covered deck makes for a great spot for outdoor living in the moderate summers and even keeps you out of the snow in winter. Home has heat to keep you warm in the winter months as well. You can walk 2 blocks and be in town for summer events. Golf course is close by and you are minutes away from highway access to all that Tuolumne County has to offer in the way of summer and winter recreation. This is an ideal spot, so call and apply quickly.



No Pets Allowed



