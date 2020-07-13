/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:51 AM
226 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Tiburon, CA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Strawberry
The Cove at Tiburon
50 Barbaree Way, Tiburon, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,127
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,959
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$9,230
1355 sqft
Breathtaking ocean views from private patio or balcony of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. In-unit laundry, fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Carport parking with car charging. Yoga and swimming pool on-site.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
135 Avenida Miraflores
135 Avenida Miraflores, Tiburon, CA
4 Bedrooms
$12,500
3211 sqft
135 Avenida Miraflores Available 08/01/20 TIBURON: Gorgeous Two Story Home with Spacious Floor Plan & Yard - Experience the best of Marin in this stunning Tiburon home. 135 Avenida Miraflores offers 4 bedrooms plus a bonus area, family room, and 3.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
691 Hilary Drive
691 Hilary Drive, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1154 sqft
THREE BEDROOM HOUSE IN THE HAWTHORN TERRACE NEIGHBORHOOD - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYjrwP80xoc Three bedroom / two bath home in the Hawthorn Terrace neighborhood.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
91 ROUND HILL RD
91 Round Hill Road, Tiburon, CA
5 Bedrooms
$12,500
4006 sqft
Exquisite 5BD/4.5BA Tiburon Home - Lagoon & Hill Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2 Lyford Drive, #6
2 Lyford Drive, Tiburon, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1408 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM / TWO BATH CONDO IN GREAT TIBURON LOCATION - Large ground floor end unit condo across from Reed School, multi-use path and near downtown Tiburon's shops, cafes, library, grocery & services.
Results within 1 mile of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Strawberry
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,800
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,800
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
16 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,390
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Results within 5 miles of Tiburon
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
29 Units Available
South Beach
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,390
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
1078 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to the Metreon Center, Highway 101, I-280 and the Bay Bridge. Units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes sauna, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Pacific Heights
1599 Green Street
1599 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,895
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Something burning a hole in your pocket? Disposable income keeps the Marina’s boutique-lined streets shopping by day and barhopping young professionals give it its nighttime buzz.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
123 Units Available
South of Market
NEMA
8 10th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,865
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,795
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,940
1348 sqft
Prime location close to trendy restaurants and shops. Two spacious lobbies, landscaped terraces, and a huge fitness center. Units have keyless entry doors, modern kitchens, and programmable thermostats.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
86 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
Fillmore Center
1475 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,317
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,107
881 sqft
Great location in a bustling San Francisco neighborhood close to shopping and dining. Air conditioning, granite counters, hardwood floors and recent renovations make these apartments feel luxurious. 24-hour maintenance available.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
$
64 Units Available
Civic Center
100 Van Ness
100 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,764
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,171
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,443
1051 sqft
100 Van Ness combines elevation with elegance offering high rise living with sweeping views! Our amenity filled Rooftop Terrace elevates 374 feet above ground creating panoramic views of the Golden Gate Bridge, Bay Bridge, Twin Peaks, and everything
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
Nob Hill
Etta Apartments
1285 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,873
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,968
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1173 sqft
Stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Amenities include bike storage, dog park, 24-hour maintenance and a fitness center. Pet-friendly. Excellent access to public transit.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
41 Units Available
South Beach
The Towers at Rincon
88 Howard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,970
429 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,780
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
882 sqft
Incredible views of the water in a luxury community off I-80. On-site amenities include a 24-hour concierge, garage, and courtyard. Updated interiors with hardwood floors, modern appliances and updated spacious floor plans.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
114 Units Available
South Beach
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,925
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,056
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,591
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
85 Units Available
Lower Pacific Heights
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,777
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,012
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,520
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
$
49 Units Available
South Beach
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,791
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,815
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$7,315
1786 sqft
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature 9-ft ceilings, wood floors, and full-size washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
39 Units Available
Hayes Valley
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,665
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,290
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,505
1028 sqft
Close to the Van Ness Metro Station in the fashionable Hayes Valley district, this luxury apartment complex features 24-hour maintenance, elevator access, clubhouse and parking. Rooms include walk-in closets, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
South of Market
AVA 55 Ninth
55 9th St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,920
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,430
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,710
978 sqft
Huge picture windows and city views. Stainless steel countertops, hardwood floors and modern accents. In-home laundry. Bike storage and media room on site. Brand new construction. Near the 101.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
29 Units Available
Lower Nob Hill
Ava Nob Hill
965 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,174
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,535
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,610
866 sqft
Community amenities include dog park, parking, on-site laundry and clubhouse. Units feature air conditioning, dishwasher and extra storage. Located close to Highway 101, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
$
14 Units Available
South Beach
340 Fremont Apartments
340 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,904
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,491
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,176
1140 sqft
Brand-new apartments in a high-rise that looms over San Francisco's South Beach. Luxurious units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Rooftop terrace, fitness center and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 04:51am
7 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,510
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Similar Pages
Tiburon 1 BedroomsTiburon 2 BedroomsTiburon 3 BedroomsTiburon Apartments with BalconyTiburon Apartments with Garage
Tiburon Apartments with GymTiburon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTiburon Apartments with ParkingTiburon Apartments with PoolTiburon Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CA
Walnut Creek, CAFairfield, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CALivermore, CASan Leandro, CASausalito, CAStrawberry, CAMarin City, CAGuerneville, CASt. Helena, CAPiedmont, CA