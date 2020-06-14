/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 AM
105 Furnished Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Homestead Valley
1 Unit Available
528 Montford Ave.
528 Montford Avenue, Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$10,950
3207 sqft
VIDEO! Stunning 4BD/3BA Overlooking Homestead Valley - Sweeping Views! - FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Results within 1 mile of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Cascade Canyon
1 Unit Available
319 Marion Avenue
319 Marion Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1738 sqft
Nestled amongst a redwood forest this home is ready & waiting for you. Experience the refreshing & clean air, Just steps away from the Dipsea stairs & a short stroll to downtown Mill Valley.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayfront - Enchanted Knolls - Shelter Ridge
1 Unit Available
48 Eucalyptus Knoll
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Street, Mill Valley, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,600
1750 sqft
48 Eucalyptus Knoll Available 07/10/20 Large two story furnished townhouse in amazing Eucalyptus Knoll area of Mill Valley! - Spacious and recently renovated two bedroom two and a half bath Mill Valley townhouse with attached 2-car garage with
Results within 5 miles of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
San Anselmo
1 Unit Available
152 Barber Ave.
152 Barber Avenue, San Anselmo, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
2931 sqft
Gorgeous, Updated,Lovingly cared for.Best San Anselmo location! - VIDEO - FOUNDATION - - Available July 1st, 2020.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Lyford Dr. #7
90 Lyford Dr, Tiburon, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1752 sqft
Stunning, remodeled 3bd/2/5 condo. S.F. Views! Fully furnished/short term- Comm pool, gym,elevator -FOUNDATION- - Take elevator or one set of stairs down to this beautifully appointed 3bd/2.5ba, fully furnished condo.
Results within 10 miles of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
$
Civic Center
18 Units Available
The Civic
101 Polk St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,415
441 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,061
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,743
859 sqft
The Civic Center is home to many of San Francisco's largest and most impressive cultural institutions, from the golden-domed City Hall to the Asian Art Museum, Supreme Court, Opera House, and more.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Mission Bay
8 Units Available
Strata At Mission Bay
1201 4th St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,503
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,708
1153 sqft
Stunning views of the Bay. Ultra-contemporary design including hardwood floors and granite countertops. On-site valet service, 24-hour gym, concierge service and conference room. Pet-friendly. Garages available. A stone's throw from Mission Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South of Market
15 Units Available
Wilson Building
973 Market St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,449
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,899
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy many great on-site amenities, such as the rooftop lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, dog park and more. Property sits in the heart of San Francisco surrounded by City Hall, Financial District and Union Square.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Nob Hill
4 Units Available
795 PINE
795 Pine St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,495
308 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, furnished studio and one-bedroom apartments in iconic Nob Hill. Recently renovated with modern kitchens, hardwoods, in-unit laundry, expansive windows. Cable included. Victorian-era building on transit lines. Access to Financial District, Union Square, shopping, entertainment.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
South Beach
93 Units Available
399 Fremont
399 Fremont St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,635
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,711
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,776
1322 sqft
Studio and 1-3 bedroom luxury apartments in 42-story tower with stunning views. Modern kitchens, hardwoods and tile, walk-in closets and floor-to-ceiling windows. Enjoy pool, gym and clubhouse. Easy access to I-80 and Emerald Park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
68 Units Available
Channel Mission Bay
185 Channel St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,286
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,600
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,833
1054 sqft
When work morphs with life, you need to grab your own perks. So get your move on to Channel Mission Bay.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
South Beach
44 Units Available
388 Beale
388 Beale Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,444
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,689
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
388 Beale features premier resident services and luxury apartments in San Francisco. Now offering furnished and unfurnished apartments, these San Francisco apartments feature nine foot ceilings, wood floors, and full-size in-home washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Mission Bay
37 Units Available
Edgewater
355 Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,460
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,445
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,780
1082 sqft
In the heart of San Francisco’s Mission Bay and SoMa trendy neighborhood, Edgewater boasts stylish amenities and upscale floor plans.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Lower Pacific Heights
56 Units Available
2000 Post
2000 Post Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,846
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,386
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,427
938 sqft
Your favorite venue just got an encore! 2000 Post now features renovations that will be sure to enhance your Bay Area lifestyle! Work out in our state-of-the-art fitness center or host your friends at our resident lounge and completely renovated
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
Marinwood
41 Units Available
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,370
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,892
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1400 sqft
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Mission Bay
22 Units Available
Avalon at Mission Bay
255 King St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,706
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,275
1128 sqft
Apartment building in the heart of downtown San Francisco featuring a 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and game room. Units come with granite counters, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
North San Rafael Commercial Center
15 Units Available
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,370
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,290
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Westwood Park
24 Units Available
Avalon Ocean Avenue
1200 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,446
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,085
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,825
1177 sqft
Chic apartments with dark wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community with courtyard lounge and garage parking. Elevators. Near I-280.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Lower Nob Hill
2 Units Available
701 TAYLOR
701 Taylor St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,295
446 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,695
753 sqft
Pet-friendly building with internet access, elevator, and all utilities included, even cable! Furnished apartments feature modern kitchens, hardwood floors, and in-unit laundry. On public transit routes. Walk to shopping, dining, entertainment. Near St. Francis Memorial Hospital.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 11 at 09:00pm
South Beach
5 Units Available
SoMa South Park
414 Bryant Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,575
110 sqft
Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the essentials including a bed, dresser, nightstand, lamp, and rug -
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 11 at 08:55pm
Alamo Square
3 Units Available
Alamo Square
1150 Fell Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
109 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! A new coliving community from Starcity- intentionally designed with brand new interiors, our Alamo Square community could soon be your new home.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 11 at 08:53pm
Mission District
7 Units Available
The Mission
2072 Mission Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
115 sqft
Get up to $200 off of your monthly rent rate for leases signed in January! Private suite with shared bathroom in comfortable communal home! Each suite is move-in ready with everything you need! Monthly rent includes: - Suite furnished with the
Similar Pages
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley 3 BedroomsTamalpais-Homestead Valley Apartments with BalconyTamalpais-Homestead Valley Apartments with GarageTamalpais-Homestead Valley Apartments with Gym
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley Apartments with Hardwood FloorsTamalpais-Homestead Valley Apartments with ParkingTamalpais-Homestead Valley Dog Friendly ApartmentsTamalpais-Homestead Valley Furnished Apartments