434 Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA with parking

Tamalpais-Homestead Valley got its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais -the highest mountain peak in the Marin Hills range. This majestic natural gem is protected from development in Mount Tamalpais State Park and can be visited in the spring and summer months.

The community of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is an unincorporated census-designated place located in the county of Marin, California. At the time of the last major U.S. Census back in 2010, the population was 10,700 people strong and it is continuing to thrive today.

Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers to enjoy. The Muir Woods National Monument is located right on the edge of the community and is an ideal location for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the California Redwood forests first hand. Look up - they're tall! See more