434 Apartments for rent in Tamalpais-Homestead Valley, CA with parking
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 9
1 of 28
1 of 6
1 of 23
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 24
1 of 45
1 of 35
1 of 8
1 of 33
1 of 18
1 of 36
1 of 25
1 of 55
1 of 25
1 of 15
1 of 29
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 16
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley got its name from nearby Mount Tamalpais -the highest mountain peak in the Marin Hills range. This majestic natural gem is protected from development in Mount Tamalpais State Park and can be visited in the spring and summer months.
The community of Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is an unincorporated census-designated place located in the county of Marin, California. At the time of the last major U.S. Census back in 2010, the population was 10,700 people strong and it is continuing to thrive today.
Tamalpais-Homestead Valley is the perfect spot for outdoor lovers to enjoy. The Muir Woods National Monument is located right on the edge of the community and is an ideal location for camping, hiking, mountain biking, and exploring the California Redwood forests first hand. Look up - they're tall! See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Tamalpais-Homestead Valley apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.