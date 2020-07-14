Amenities

fireplace furnished

Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath house for rent in South Lake Tahoe.



3463 Norma St.



$2,100 / month.



$2,500 security deposit.



9-12 month lease.



Available 7-10-2020



Wood burning fireplace.



Additional loft space, great for a home office.



No Smoking.



No Pets.



Qualified applicants must pass credit and background checks, have good rental history and verifiable income.



If you would like to schedule a viewing of the unit please send us an email to TahoeBasinHomes@gmail.com



Realty World Lake Tahoe

949 Tahoe Keys Blvd.

BRE # 01369810