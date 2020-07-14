All apartments in South Lake Tahoe
3463 Norma St

3463 Norma Street · No Longer Available
Location

3463 Norma Street, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Amenities

fireplace
furnished
Fully Furnished 3 bed 2 bath house for rent in South Lake Tahoe.

3463 Norma St.

$2,100 / month.

$2,500 security deposit.

9-12 month lease.

Available 7-10-2020

Wood burning fireplace.

Additional loft space, great for a home office.

No Smoking.

No Pets.

Qualified applicants must pass credit and background checks, have good rental history and verifiable income.

If you would like to schedule a viewing of the unit please send us an email to TahoeBasinHomes@gmail.com

Realty World Lake Tahoe
949 Tahoe Keys Blvd.
BRE # 01369810

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

