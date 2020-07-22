Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:56 PM

19 Apartments for rent in Sonoma, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sonoma offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
456 Bernice Lane
456 Bernice Lane, Sonoma, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1028 sqft
Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! - 2bd/2ba Desirable Upper unit with private deck! Updated Condo in Downtown Sonoma! Stainless new appliances, new washer/dryer, fresh paint, fireplace in living room, tile throughout, updated bathrooms, beautiful
Results within 10 miles of Sonoma
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
52 Units Available
Soscol
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,486
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,722
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,604
1352 sqft
Experience Napa the way you always dreamed. Our brand new community, located along the Napa Valley Vine Trail, allows you to walk into trendy downtown Napa or take a short drive to world-class wineries and culinary experiences.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
14 Units Available
Beard
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,143
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,560
1122 sqft
Downtown Napa and Trancas Crossing Park are minutes from this beautiful community. Amenities include garage parking, hot tub, coffee bar, and 24-hour gym. Recently renovated units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
5 Units Available
Beard
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,017
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are OPEN for business and offering self-guided & virtual tours. And to welcome you back we are offering FREE JULY RENT & a waived application fee!* Conveniently located close to both downtown Napa and the breathtaking Napa River Trail.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 12:04 PM
$
15 Units Available
Linda Vista
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,175
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments in the heart of Napa Valley. Amenities include pool, gym, playground, hot tub and package-receiving service. Units also feature fireplace, patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
4 Units Available
Beard
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St, Napa, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to Highway 29 and plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a pool, newly remodeled clubhouse and covered parking. Units have washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private decks.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
940 Seymour St
940 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
Newly Renovated Home - Property Id: 315898 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/em-qQLnu7dg APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315898 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
950 Seymour St
950 Seymour Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
905 sqft
Newly Renovated Duplex - Property Id: 315892 GUIDED VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/e77mCoxS8PY APPLICATION: https://renter.turbotenant.com/applications/new/315892 PROPERTY INFORMATION Newly renovated Home with 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, One car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Alta Heights
1041 Evans Avenue
1041 Evans Avenue, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
720 sqft
Two Bedroom Alta Heights Home - Single level two bedroom, one bathroom Alta Heights home. Minutes from Downtown Napa, this home is located on a large lot with a gated entrance. Call today to schedule your private viewing.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
511 Montgomery Street
511 Montgomery Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
Beautifully Renovated Two Bedroom Downtown Napa Duplex - This spacious two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is a must see! Just minutes from Downtown Napa and Fuller Park, this home has been entirely renovated with new flooring, updated kitchen, new

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
2152 Eva Street
2152 Eva Street, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1757 sqft
Centrally Located Beautiful Newer Napa Home - Fall in love with this gorgeous home! This home features three bedrooms, two and one-half bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, central heat and air, large garage, washer and dryer, custom blinds

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
10 Peninsula Court
10 Peninsula Court, Napa, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
2077 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views.

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
13 Bridgegate
13 Bridgegate Way, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
13 Bridgegate Available 08/05/20 Popular Siena 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Two Story Condo in Napa - This desirable condo includes en suite baths for each bedroom and laundry with stacked washer and dryer upstairs. Bedroom Closets include organizers.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1535 D Street
1535 D Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
1000 sqft
Napa living at its finest! This beautifully renovated single level two bedroom, one bathroom duplex is just minutes from Downtown Napa. All new appliances including washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave.

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 05:02 PM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1525 D Street
1525 D Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
1000 sqft
Napa living at its finest! This beautifully renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex is just minutes from Downtown Napa. All new appliances including washer, dryer, refrigerator, dishwasher, gas range and microwave.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1790 Pine St
1790 Pine Street, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1100 sqft
Beautiful Home - Near downtown Napa - Property Id: 172732 This beautiful charming home is now available. 2 bedroom 1 bath with SS appliances, washer and dryer in unit. 1 car garage. Walking distance to downtown Napa. Terms: Rent: $2,550/mo.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Napa
1040 Marina Drive
1040 Marina Drive, Napa, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Light and Bright 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Napa - Quaint, Adorable, Charming and bright. This 2 bedroom 1.
City Guide for Sonoma, CA

Orange crate art was a place to start / Orange crate art was a world apart / _Home for two with view of Sonoma / _Where there's aroma and heart / _Memories of her orange crate art _- From "Orange Crate Art" by Brian Wilson

If you're a fan of wine, you probably already know a bit about Sonoma, California. It is an hour north of San Francisco, and it is home to 10,648 residents, as of the 2010 U.S. Census. But perhaps most importantly, it's Wine Country! Of course, it's not all wineries and fun here; there are also some rental houses and apartments that are worth checking out. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Sonoma, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sonoma offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Sonoma. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Sonoma can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

