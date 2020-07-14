All apartments in Santa Maria
St Claire Apartment Homes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:59 PM

St Claire Apartment Homes

Open Now until 6pm
1735 Biscayne St · (805) 250-4694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA 93458
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-154 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,046

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit O-257 · Avail. Aug 21

$2,281

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit F-223 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit E-118 · Avail. Aug 24

$2,357

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit J-140 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,392

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Unit J-238 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,420

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1257 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St Claire Apartment Homes.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Self-Guided Onsite Tours Now Available!
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information!

St. Claire is a community of contemporary apartments located in Santa Maria, the heart of California’s Central Coast. Each spacious two bedroom plus den or three bedroom corner flat comes with lots of living space, wood-grain finish flooring, designer fixtures, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and clean steel appliances. Each floor plan comes with a huge private balcony or patio and two covered parking spaces. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa, fitness center, business center, barbecues with picnic area, and resident clubhouse with demo kitchen. Families can also enjoy the lush landscaping and community playground. Nearby, enjoy championship golf courses, national theater and performing arts, pristine beaches, award-winning wineries, and adventurous hi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $750 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: false.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St Claire Apartment Homes have any available units?
St Claire Apartment Homes has 8 units available starting at $2,046 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does St Claire Apartment Homes have?
Some of St Claire Apartment Homes's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St Claire Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
St Claire Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St Claire Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, St Claire Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, St Claire Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
No, St Claire Apartment Homes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, St Claire Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, St Claire Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
No, St Claire Apartment Homes does not have units with dishwashers.
Does St Claire Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
No, St Claire Apartment Homes does not have units with air conditioning.
