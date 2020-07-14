St Claire Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool bbq/grill hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

St. Claire is a community of contemporary apartments located in Santa Maria, the heart of California’s Central Coast. Each spacious two bedroom plus den or three bedroom corner flat comes with lots of living space, wood-grain finish flooring, designer fixtures, and a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and clean steel appliances. Each floor plan comes with a huge private balcony or patio and two covered parking spaces. Community amenities include a heated swimming pool, spa, fitness center, business center, barbecues with picnic area, and resident clubhouse with demo kitchen. Families can also enjoy the lush landscaping and community playground. Nearby, enjoy championship golf courses, national theater and performing arts, pristine beaches, award-winning wineries, and adventurous hi