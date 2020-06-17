Amenities

1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with lots of amenities. Home has a beautiful kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Also offers four spacious bedrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. This home in great area with yards that have low maintenance landscaping.



12 month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner will pay for gardener. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.



If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection



DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.



To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.



The registration link for the property is:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142580?source=marketing



