Home
/
Santa Maria, CA
/
1654 Belmont Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1654 Belmont Court

1654 Belmont Court · (805) 540-6022
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1654 Belmont Court, Santa Maria, CA 93458

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1654 Belmont Court · Avail. Jul 1

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2567 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1654 Belmont Court Available 07/01/20 AVAILABLE ON JULY: Executive Style Santa Maria Home with 4 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms - Executive Style Home has 4 bedrooms,1 of which is on 1st floor and 2.5 bathrooms. This home is located on a cul-de-sac with lots of amenities. Home has a beautiful kitchen and living room with a fireplace. Also offers four spacious bedrooms, and an attached 2 car garage. This home in great area with yards that have low maintenance landscaping.

12 month Lease. This is a FIRM NO PETS property. No smoking is allowed inside the home. Owner will pay for gardener. The tenant is responsible for all utilities associated with the property.

If selected as tenant, a Move-in Fee of $49 per household is required. Fee covers Move-in inspection with an agent, including digital records of property condition for tenant protection

DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS. An RPM showing agent from our company must be present to show you around the home. Applications are available on our website www.rpmmidcoast.com, under search rentals. At top green button APPLY NOW. Applications will only be considered once the proposed applicant has attended an Agent Showing for the property. Applications can be submitted to our office in person or e-mail as a PDF.

To register for an agent showing, please click on the registration link below. Top right orange button (SCHEDULE AGENT SHOWING). If there are currently no available showing times, (ADD TO WAITLIST) you will be placed on interest list and will be contacted via email and text message when showing times are available.

The registration link for the property is:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1142580?source=marketing

CA DRE Broker's Lic # 01876023

(RLNE5348639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1654 Belmont Court have any available units?
1654 Belmont Court has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1654 Belmont Court have?
Some of 1654 Belmont Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1654 Belmont Court currently offering any rent specials?
1654 Belmont Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1654 Belmont Court pet-friendly?
No, 1654 Belmont Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Maria.
Does 1654 Belmont Court offer parking?
Yes, 1654 Belmont Court does offer parking.
Does 1654 Belmont Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1654 Belmont Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1654 Belmont Court have a pool?
No, 1654 Belmont Court does not have a pool.
Does 1654 Belmont Court have accessible units?
No, 1654 Belmont Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1654 Belmont Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1654 Belmont Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1654 Belmont Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1654 Belmont Court has units with air conditioning.
