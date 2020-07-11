/
apartments with washer dryer
110 Apartments for rent in San Pasqual, CA with washer-dryer
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
66 N Allen Avenue
66 Allen Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1640 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Pasadena, this spacioustownhouse offers lush landscaping & an elegantMediterranean design. Discover both rich maplehardwood & marble flooring, sky-high celilings, &high-end granite counters in the chef's kitchen.
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
57 N San Marino Avenue
57 North San Marino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1365 sqft
Beautifully remodeled home on a nice tree lined street, 400 feet from Rose Parade Route.
1 Unit Available
Lamanda Park
75 South Vinedo Avenue
75 South Vinedo Avenue, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of San Pasqual
22 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,309
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,254
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,148
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,340
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,360
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,969
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,282
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,130
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,622
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,088
1139 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,115
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,654
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
25 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
6 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
13 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,071
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,125
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,324
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,066
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,036
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,428
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,155
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
2 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,540
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
30 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,313
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
2 Units Available
Catania
277 Green Street, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,900
2253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Catania is an inviting collection of thirty-three luxurious, modern and spacious apartments located within a short walk of Old Town Pasadena. Soaring ceilings and walls of windows showcasing spectacular views exude urban high-end living in Pasadena.
3 Units Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
750 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Terraces at South Pasadena in South Pasadena. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Lower Arroyo
Orange Grove Circle Apartments
435 Orange Grove Cir, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
1503 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,610
1599 sqft
Near the farmer's market and the Metro yellow line. This modern community features hardwood flooring, spacious floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site pool, sundeck and grill area.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Pasadena
296 N Oakland
296 North Oakland Avenue, Pasadena, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
296 N Oakland Ave is a 25-unit fully renovated beautiful community located in the highly desirable City of Pasadena, CA.
2 Units Available
Alhambra
Woodside Terrace Apartments
400 N Chapel Ave, Alhambra, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Woodside Terrace Apartments in Alhambra. View photos, descriptions and more!
2 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
945 sqft
Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110.
4 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Encore
712 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
3 Bedrooms
$3,425
Located minutes from shops, restaurants, and entertainment on Walnut Street. Units include laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has 24-hour maintenance, alarm system, courtyard, elevator, and more.
