Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Nipomo, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nipomo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet.... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
220 TREVINO DRIVE
220 Trevino Drive, Nipomo, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
220 TREVINO DRIVE Available 08/14/20 Mobile House on Galaxy Park 220 Trevino - Type: Mobile Home Available: 08/14/2020 Beds: 2 Baths: 2 Rent: $1,550.00 Deposit: $1,650.
Results within 5 miles of Nipomo
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
17 Units Available
Adam Park
La Vista Apartments of Santa Maria
740 S Western Ave, Santa Maria, CA
Studio
$1,458
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,756
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,352
994 sqft
Great location, close to Santa Maria Town Center Mall and Allan Hancock College. Community features include BBQ grill, courtyard, pool and playground. Units feature dishwasher, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
2 Units Available
Westfield at Pacific Crest Airspace Condominiums
St Claire Apartment Homes
1735 Biscayne St, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,281
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location just minutes from Westgate Park. Luxurious units include laundry, extra storage, granite counters and patio or balcony. Community features parking, playground, pool and clubhouse.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stonebridge
1203 Touchstone
1203 Touchstone Lane, Santa Maria, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1980 sqft
1203 Touchstone Available 08/05/20 Upgraded Stonebridge Townhome - You must see this lovely updated home! Custom paint with crown molding. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in most rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Nipomo
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Cassia
333 E Enos Dr, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,552
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
880 sqft
Interior features include fully equipped gourmet kitchens, private patios/balconies, oversized closets and washers/dryers. Located near Highway 101, Vandenberg Air Force Base and Fox Christian School.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Amara Apartments
329 W Carmen Ln, Santa Maria, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Online portal for resident payment convenience. Pet-friendly. Close to Santa Maria Town Center for convenient shopping. By US Route 101.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
10 Units Available
Montiavo
2460 Rubel Way, Santa Maria, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,724
1318 sqft
Great location for commuters just off of Highway 101. Units feature walk in closets, patio or balcony, carpet, ceiling fan, microwave, and ceiling fan. Community includes pool, hot tub, and gym.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
611 Woodland Drive
611 Woodland Drive, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
Charming home in Arroyo Grande - Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in an established neighborhood of Arroyo Grande. This home has a cozy fireplace in the living room, and a formal dining room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6801 CAT CANYON
6801 Cat Canyon Road, San Luis Obispo County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1728 sqft
6801 Cat Canyon off Huasna Valley Rd. - Type: House Available: now Beds: 3 Baths: 3 Rent: $2,400.00 Deposit: $2,500.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
223 Spruce Street
223 Spruce Street, Arroyo Grande, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1519 sqft
This lovely 3 Bed, 2 Bath condo in AG is located close to restaurants, shops, and parks.

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Morning Rise Lane
541 Morning Rise Lane, Arroyo Grande, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Single Level Home - Modern interior design. Air conditioned 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with an attached 2 car garage. Wood laminate plank, tile and carpet flooring. Custom color interior paint. Kitchen has a center island for extra counter space.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Nipomo, CA

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Nipomo should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Nipomo may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Nipomo. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

