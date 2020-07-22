Apartment List
162 Apartments for rent in San Gabriel, CA with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in San Gabriel offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West of Mission District
312 S ARROYO DR. #F
312 Arroyo Drive, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath Town-home in gated community. 2 Cars attached garage. - WELL-MAINTAINED GATED TOWN HOME COMMUNITY IN IMMACULATE CONDITION. MARBLE FLOOR ENTRY LEADS INTO LIVING RM W/ SLIDING DOORS TO AN ENCLOSED PATIO.

1 of 28

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel
121 N Muscatel Avenue
121 North Muscatel Avenue, San Gabriel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1500 sqft
Lovely 3bed/2.5bath tri-level gated condo with a 2-car garage in San Gabriel. Large storage room or den with storage closet on the 1st floor when you enter from the garage.
Results within 1 mile of San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
16 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,157
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,183
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,905
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
East San Gabriel
8730 E Greenwood Avenue
8730 East Greenwood Avenue, East San Gabriel, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
2336 sqft
DRIVE-BY ONLY. SHOWINGS BEGIN 6/16. Mediterranean style newer home built in 2006 with skylight and vaulted ceiling. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths with marble floors. Kitchen with granite counter tops,formal dining room, family room, playroom with storage.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Temple City
5939 Sultana Avenue
5939 Sultana Avenue, Temple City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1400 sqft
One of the kind remodeled classic SFR in the Area! One level property fit for all kind of tenants with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, an extra super large bonus room is attached directly to the property and a extra washer/dryer room is provided at the

1 of 51

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
88 S Garfield Avenue
88 Garfield Avenue, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,606
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the 88 at Alhambra Place landmark lifestyle on the avenue. It is centrally located in the bustling downtown neighborhood of Alhambra. Live at the center of modern living, with conveniences and entertainment all within your reach.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Alhambra
630 N Stoneman Avenue
630 N Stoneman Ave, Alhambra, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1356 sqft
Pacific Villa Place is proud to present a brand new town-home construction in gorgeous Alhambra.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
San Gabriel
5404 N Delta Street
5404 N Delta St, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1188 sqft
Almost brand new turnkey condition 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in the highly desirable San Gabriel School District. Open floor plan with a very efficient design. Living room and dining area feature recess lighting and beautiful tile flooring.
Results within 5 miles of San Gabriel
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Terraces at Paseo Colorado
375 E Green St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,260
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,915
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,018
974 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments located a stone's throw away from Paseo Colorado Shopping Village. Spacious floor plans with hardwood flooring, walk-in closets, high ceilings. Community amenities include hobby rooms, a business center, and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
17 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Westgate
231 S De Lacey Ave - Suite A, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,874
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,252
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,848
1233 sqft
Modern design and amenities, including in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Close to major freeways. Loft and townhome options. Shared pool, hot tub, outdoor areas and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Acappella Pasadena
145 Chestnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,955
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
1041 sqft
Close to I-210 and Memorial Park. Comfortable apartments with carpet, bathtub and hardwood flooring. Game room, garage, pool table and courtyard all available to guests. Recently renovated throughout.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 22 at 04:43 PM
11 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Residences at Westgate
168 West Green Street, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,299
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,153
1399 sqft
A modern, spacious community with a stunning, resort-like pool, underground parking and a fitness center. Dog stations provided. In the center of Pasadena. Vaulted ceilings and mountain views in each home.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 12:37 PM
12 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
The Hudson Apartments, a Greystar Elan Community
678 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,134
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,261
1017 sqft
Located in the Playhouse District and close to Colorado Blvd. Luxury homes feature laundry facilities, walk-in closets and a modern kitchen with appliances. Swimming pool, carport and maintenance available to residents.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
21 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Del Mar Station
265 S Arroyo Pkwy, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,106
765 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,105
893 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,786
1230 sqft
Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the beating heart of Pasadena, convenient to shopping, restaurants, Del Mar Metro station and Central Park. All units offer in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
9 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
eaves Old Town Pasadena
350 E Del Mar Blvd, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,070
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,143
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,955
1000 sqft
Close to Central Park and right on East Del Mar Boulevard. Spacious floor plans in the heart of Old Town Pasadena. Master bedrooms with walk-in closets, fireplaces and cable included. Pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
5 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avalon Pasadena
25 S Oak Knoll Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,378
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1081 sqft
Ideally located in the center of the Playhouse District. One- and two-bedroom apartments with roman tubs and private terraces. On-site conveniences include a fitness center, outdoor swimming pool, hot tub and several retail shops.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
3 Units Available
South Lake
AVA Pasadena
385 S Catalina Ave, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,605
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
945 sqft
Residence features hardwood floors and bright walls. Upgraded apartments also feature walk-in closets and extra storage. Tenants have access to a gym and pool. Community is conveniently located near East Del Mar Boulevard.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 09:46 AM
1 Unit Available
South Pasadena
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr, South Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
750 sqft
Spacious One Bedrooms Ready for Move-In! - Seeing is believing - and we know you'll love these renovations! Featuring beautiful quartz kitchen counter-tops with custom back splash, refrigerator and gas stove, wood-look plank flooring, crown valance
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 22 at 04:29 PM
$
29 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Avila
75 W Walnut, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$2,243
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,498
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,908
1192 sqft
Nestled against the mountains of sunny Pasadena, Avila is moments away from bustling shops, lively cafes, eclectic art galleries and lush parks.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
22 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
City Place
801 E Walnut St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,390
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1240 sqft
Minutes from I-210. Upscale, modern design with open floor plan. Pet-friendly. On-site amenities such as conference room, pool and media room. Smoke-free and green community. In-unit laundry, fireplaces, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
$
15 Units Available
Monrovia
Areum
1110 S 5th Ave, Monrovia, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,355
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1053 sqft
Brand new homes with quartz counters and wood-plank flooring. Residents get access to a resort-style pool and social lounge. Near two Metro Gold Line stations for easy transportation around greater Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
27 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Trio
44 N Madison Ave, Pasadena, CA
Studio
$1,932
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,133
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,723
1227 sqft
Short walk to Old Town or Lake Avenue. On-site amenities include a pool, clubhouse, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pet-friendly property. Walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Monarch Terrace
171 North Wilson Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,371
945 sqft
Welcome home to Monarch Terrace Apartments, in beautiful Pasadena. These Pasadena Apartments are located just off the Metro Gold Line between Allen and Lake Stations, and the 134 and 210 freeways with connections to the 2 and the 110.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1066 sqft
Arpeggio Apartments in Pasadena, CA sets the standard for luxury living. We offer spacious one and two-bedroom floor plans making it easy to find the apartment perfect for your lifestyle.
City Guide for San Gabriel, CA

"All the time, San Gabriel, rhymes planned intracranial /The composition of the streets is pride and soul /My feet reside where's there's a goal/I write flowing fire, and fight, no perspire." (-- MC Rimmer, "San Gabriel")

San Gabriel, with a population of just under 40,000, is a city on a mission, as its motto goes. With an eye always toward improving the lives of its citizens, San Gabriel has an improving economy, and thriving businesses, which make living in this California city a great experience. Proximity to L.A. is a plus, but this city also has plenty of its own charms to offer. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in San Gabriel, CA

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in San Gabriel offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in San Gabriel. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in San Gabriel can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

