pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:21 AM
51 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in San Anselmo, CA
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
San Anselmo
Parkside
101 Sunny Hills Dr, San Anselmo, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,372
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1065 sqft
Situated on lushly landscaped grounds, our beautifully maintained property is within walking distance of shopping, schools, parks, restaurants, hiking trails, and transportation.
Results within 1 mile of San Anselmo
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Sleepy Hollow
65 Green Valley Ct
65 Green Valley Court, Sleepy Hollow, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,800
3265 sqft
This bright and airy, 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home offers generous space, with a bonus room perfect for an office or exercise room.
Last updated January 24 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Gerstle Park
45 Laurel Grove
45 Laurel Grove Ave, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,500
2817 sqft
Lovely Laurel Grove Home - 2 OFFICES - VIEWS- POOL-FOUNDATION - Gorgeous custom-built home in coveted Laurel Grove neighborhood.
Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
91 Meernaa Avenue
91 Meernaa Avenue, Fairfax, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
900 sqft
Fairfax ~ Close to Downtown ~ 2 bedrooms 1 bath ~ Available Now - Freshly updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper level unit with front and back decks and views!! Lots of light. Central heat & A/C. New flooring and fresh paint throughout.
Results within 5 miles of San Anselmo
Last updated July 13 at 09:21am
7 Units Available
Civic Center
33 North
33 San Pablo Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,150
1046 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,695
1628 sqft
Luxury living with beautiful views of the natural hillside. Apartments offer a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. On-site amenities include a gym, dog park, grill and lobby. Near Highway 101.
Last updated July 13 at 06:37am
4 Units Available
Southwest Novato
Crooked Oak
130 Cielo Ln, Novato, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
1010 sqft
Just off Highway 101 and Highway 39. Recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site pool, hot tubs and full concierge service. Garages available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
23 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,400
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,581
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
33 Units Available
Marinwood
Highlands of Marin
1001 Cresta Way, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,380
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Highlands of Marin offers remarkable amenities, premier resident services, and stylish apartments in San Rafael. Enjoy access to our on-site fitness center, business center, dog park, and swimming pools with cabanas and sun deck.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
18 Units Available
North San Rafael Commercial Center
eaves San Rafael
300 Channing Way, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,265
495 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,275
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,810
1045 sqft
Updated apartments near the 101. Studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Air conditioning and fireplace. Green community with a pool and bike storage.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
The Lofts at Albert Park
155 Andersen Dr, San Rafael, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,068
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
1541 sqft
Bright complex next to Albert Park near the 101. Fire pit and swimming pool on site. Buildings have elevators. In-unit laundry, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Two-story floor plans available.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
East Larkspur
Larkspur Courts
100 Old Quarry Rd N, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,916
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,305
1278 sqft
Just off Highway 101 with views of Mount Tam and the Bay. On-site amenities include a sparkling pool, hot tub and playground. Updates in the apartments include granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
11 Units Available
Smith Ranch
McInnis Park
10 North Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
936 sqft
Apartments have unique floor plans. Kitchens are well-equipped and have plenty of counter and cupboard space. Complex has a gym and tennis court. Near the McGinnis Park Golf Club.
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Downtown San Rafael
Rafael Town Center
1050 Court St, San Rafael, CA
Studio
$2,010
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,485
531 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
906 sqft
Located within walking distance of 30 restaurants, 20 retail stores and 10 entertainment centers. Residents enjoy units with dishwashers, hardwood floors, and patio or balcony. Community includes BBQ grill, elevator, fire pit, and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Madera Valley Apartments
1495 Casa Buena Dr, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,488
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,873
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,638
1080 sqft
There is so much to enjoy when you choose to live at Madera. Developed into the stunning hillside of Corte Madera, Madera Valley Apartment Homes offers you lavish living in the high desirable Marin County.
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
6 Units Available
Lincoln-San Rafael Hill
Park Hill
1747 Lincoln Ave, San Rafael, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,895
440 sqft
Comfortable apartments have walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Private parking provided. Located a short walk from Mountain Park and near bus routes on Lincoln Avenue.
Last updated April 20 at 03:30pm
Contact for Availability
East Larkspur
Serenity at Larkspur
700 Lincoln Village Cir, Larkspur, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,900
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Walk to Larkspur Ferry. Fantastic views of the Bay. On-site yoga, a pool, community garden and a tennis court. Recently renovated with granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Car charging on site.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Scott Valley - Alto
17 Eton Way
17 Eton Way, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$9,500
2756 sqft
17 Eton Way Available 09/01/20 FURNISHED - Large Retreat Style Home in Scotts Valley - Hot-tub - (UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
944 Via Casitas
944 Via Casitas, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
954 sqft
This lovely condo is located in the Spyglass Hill area of Greenbrae! The unit includes a charming kitchen with granite counters, stainless appliances and a glass cook-top. Also featured are 2 nice bedrooms and 2 updated bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Terra Linda
725 Birchwood Ct
725 Birchwood Court, San Rafael, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,550
1882 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautifully maintained three bedroom, two bathroom home. OPTIONAL IN Law unit studio with separate entrance for an additional 1K. Pictures show studio area as well.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Southwest Larkspur
30 Piedmont Road
30 Piedmont Road, Larkspur, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,750
1358 sqft
CHARMING THREE BEDROOM HOME IN BALTIMORE PARK - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzFFFjRomK0 Charming three bedroom two bath home on the edge of Baltimore Canyon on a sunny lot.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
15 Mooring Rd.
15 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,550
1400 sqft
Modern Remodel, Upper level 2bd/2ba Open concept design. Shared veg garden! - Video Tour - FOUNDATION- - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://www.youtube.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Canal Waterfront
11 mooring rd
11 Mooring Road, San Rafael, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1400 sqft
Spacious, updated, and airy renovated 2bd/2ba+ Townhouse/triplex property w/large common grounds -FOUNDATION- - Preview a virtual walk-through of this home: https://youtu.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Larkspur
947 S. Eliseo Drive
947 South Eliseo Drive, Larkspur, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
1545 sqft
947 S. Eliseo Drive Available 08/01/20 Top-floor waterside view condo.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,150
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.
