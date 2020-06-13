Apartment List
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

23 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, CA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 07/10/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with character? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and a laundry room with plenty of storage and a utility sink.

1 of 34

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Shiloh Estates
1 Unit Available
15417 Lila Rose Ct
15417 Lila Rose Court, Rosedale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
3196 sqft
Shiloh Estates Home with an In-ground Pool! Sitting on a large lot with RV parking & a GUEST HOUSE, this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home will capture your heart the second you walk in! High ceilings and large windows provide, great natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
17564 Harvest Grove Court
17564 Harvest Grove Court, Rosedale, CA
5 Bedrooms
Ask
6 Bedrooms
$5,000
4420 sqft
Come enjoy this exquisite estate that will amaze all who enter! The exterior offers stunning water features and a unique castle theme.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:52am
Westdale Classics
6 Units Available
10720 Brimhall Rd.
10720 Brimhall Road, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1100 sqft
Welcome to the Lotus Villas Apartments. Lotus Villas offers modern elegance and spacious living consisting of two- or three-bedrooms.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:34am
2 Units Available
Sablewood Gardens
2600 Sablewood Dr, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Sablewood Gardens. Northwest Bakersfield's Upscale Apartment Community!

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brimhall Estates
1 Unit Available
1005 Candelmas Ct
1005 Candlemas Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1748 sqft
Coming Soon ! 1005 Candelmas Ct - Coming Soon!-Clean & Spacious NW 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House. Located on a cul de sac style street in"Villages of Brimhall"next to Liberty HIgh School .

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Fox Run
1 Unit Available
12205 Colorado Ave.
12205 Colorado Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2197 sqft
Northwest 4 bedroom - Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 bath Northwest patio home with granite counter tops and dark cabinets throughout. great room with fireplace, formal dining room. Large backyard with a covered patio. Gardener included.
Results within 5 miles of Rosedale

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Olive Drive Area
1 Unit Available
5203 Molise Court
5203 Molise Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
10000 sqft
Take a look at this beauty with a large lot and a pool, with a spacious floor plan almost 2200 square ft and large patio on over 1/4 acre lot with RV parking complete with a pool. House is a 3 bdrm with an office could be used as an office.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Seven Oaks
1 Unit Available
9700 Portland Rose Ave.
9700 Portland Rose Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1713 sqft
Great Home in the Gated Senior Community in Seven Oaks - This estate is located inside the private and exclusive 24/7 gated community of the The Greens at Seven Oaks, near the private Seven Oaks Country Club and golf course.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pheasant Run
1 Unit Available
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
12202 Timberpointe Drive
12202 Timberpointe Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2659 sqft
12202 Timberpoint Dr. - This gorgeous home is conveniently located off of Olive Dr. and Old Farm Rd near shopping centers. It features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Includes a spacious kitchen and living room area.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
5909 Sunny Palms Ave. Unit 10
5909 Sunny Palms Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1160 sqft
55 plus active community! - 55 plus active community! Great location, walk to the community swimming pool! Large shade trees keep this quaint 2 bedroom condo cool in the summer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Terra Vista
1 Unit Available
9913 Vertrice Ave
9913 Vertrice Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2227 sqft
- Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 2 Bath - Home is in a desirable SW Bakersfield Neighborhood. Close to shopping, schools and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9008 Seahurst Court
9008 Seahurst Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1318 sqft
9008 Seahurst Court Available 07/01/20 Riverlakes Home - Wonderful Riverlakes home. Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large kitchen and dining area. Roomy living room with a fireplace.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tevis Ranch
1 Unit Available
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/01/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8409 Hoodsport Ave.
8409 Hoodsport Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1775 sqft
Northwest Bakersfield Home - Come check out this Gorgeous Northwest Bakersfield Home that features 3 bedrooms, 2 bath.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Artisan
1 Unit Available
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - 11904 CAMPUS PARK DR
11904 Campus Park Drive, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2205 sqft
11904 CAMPUS PARK DR - NEWLY CONSTRUCTED - 2 story - 4 BDRM - 3.
Results within 10 miles of Rosedale

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Kern City
1 Unit Available
1508 Yorba Linda
1508 Yorba Linda Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1470 sqft
Lovely Kern City Condo 55+ Active Adult Community - Lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath room condominium located in the desirable adult 55+ community of Kern City. This beautiful home has been meticulously maintained.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Benton Park
1 Unit Available
2517 Valorie Ave.
2517 Valorie Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
781 sqft
2517 Valorie Ave. Available 07/10/20 Perfect family home - Centrally located, close to schools and park. No Cats Allowed (RLNE5835652)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Spice Tract
1 Unit Available
Scotia Townhomes
3820 Mei Yen Lane, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Scotia Available 06/15/20 S.W. area.2 bedroom 1 bath townhouses. W/D connection, large patio space, assigned covered parking. Water and trash paid. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4757039)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Oleander-Sunset
1 Unit Available
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rosedale, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rosedale renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

