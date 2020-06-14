Apartment List
/
CA
/
rolling hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:35 AM

105 Apartments for rent in Rolling Hills, CA with garage

Rolling Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coastal San Pedro
4 Units Available
Marine View Apartment Homes
2905 S Cabrillo Ave, Rolling Hills, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,063
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,240
1020 sqft
Located near the 710 and 110 freeways, this development is convenient and beautiful. Apartment amenities include custom cabinets, dining areas, garages, mirrored closet doors and plush carpets. The community is also close to public transportation.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
18 Portuguese Bend Road
18 Portuguese Bend Road, Rolling Hills, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
6781 sqft
Live the Rolling Hills dream in this beautiful custom home with panoramic city views. A long, private driveway leads to a spacious motor court. Situated on approximately 2.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
1 Chestnut Lane
1 Chestnut Lane, Rolling Hills, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4142 sqft
5 Bedroom, Office, Family Room, 4.5 Bath, 4,142 sqft home on over 2 acre. Home improvements well underway!!!! Come back and take a look. Bathroom remodeled. Stone flooring removed and replaced with wood and travertine.
Results within 1 mile of Rolling Hills

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2640 Colt Road
2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 2640 Colt Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA 90275 - Rent: $5,500 Per Month - Deposit: $8,000 - Credit Score 600 or Better - 5 Bedrooms - 4

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 04:03am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
3612 Estates Lane
3612 West Estates Lane, Los Angeles County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1748 sqft
Welcome Home! Located in a quaint, charming community, this is a Three Bedroom, 2 Bathroom with an Additional Bonus room! Perfect For a Man cave or Hobby Room. Fully remolded with all the bells & whistles.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
2139 W Rockinghorse Road
2139 Rocking Horse Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
2522 sqft
Great family home conveniently located near grocery stores, eateries and more. This spacious 3 level home features bedrooms on different levels creating unique privacy.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rolling Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
627 Deep Valley Drive
627 Deep Valley Drive, Rolling Hills Estates, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living in downtown Rolling Hills Estates! La Collina is a brand new 58 unit condo community on Deep Valley Drive, close to the Promenade Mall & Peninsula Shopping Center, public library, Bristol Farm, post office, shops & restaurants.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
108 Spindrift Drive
108 Spindrift Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1669 sqft
For Lease!!! Beach living in Luxury! Spectacular modernized beach bungalow in the private and gated beach community of Portuguese Bend Beach Club. Live large and enjoy endless amounts of panoramic sunsets and beach life all in a place called home.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
10 Saddle Road
10 Saddle Road, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
5 Bedrooms
$6,000
3189 sqft
Spacious, sumptuously furnished home awaiting you on the Palos Verdes Peninsula overlooking the City and Harbor Lights...

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Rancho Palos Verdes
1 Unit Available
28800 Palos Verdes Drive E
28800 Palos Verdes Drive East, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
2703 sqft
Incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Rancho Palos Verdes. This gated, and very private home sits on an over 34,000 SF lot and features a long driveway to fit multiple cars and an attached 2 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Hillside
1 Unit Available
2602 Loftyview Drive
2602 Loftyview Drive, Torrance, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1439 sqft
Beautifully updated home located in a great area of South Torrance, Victoria Knolls.
Results within 5 miles of Rolling Hills
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central San Pedro
6 Units Available
Harbor Terrace Apartments
441 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,450
415 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harbor Terrace is a vibrant apartment community located in San Pedro, Southern California, the gateway to the world.
Verified

1 of 180

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central San Pedro
18 Units Available
The Vue
255 W 5th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,290
1479 sqft
Close to Long Beach, these luxurious units offer granite countertops, hardwood floors and fully equipped kitchens. Wheelchair-accessible and pet-friendly. On-site laundry facilities. Swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Harbor City
11 Units Available
Solimar
1500 W Pacific Coast Hwy, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,040
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,651
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,965
1280 sqft
One- and 2-bedroom apartment community just off Interstate 110, on edge of golf course and park. Units feature fireplaces, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and carpeting. Residents enjoy game room/lounge, pool, dog park, playground and garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Carson
23 Units Available
Alta South Bay
22433 S Vermont Ave, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,328
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,420
1370 sqft
Minutes from I-110. Resort-like community with a pool, media room, garage access, fire pit, and business center. Luxury units with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, and a patio or balcony. Pet-friendly community. 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
West Torrance
28 Units Available
Milano Apartments
20900 Anza Ave, Torrance, CA
Studio
$1,585
474 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,820
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
925 sqft
A luxury community with much to offer. On-site putting green, two pools, play area, and basketball courts. Within a short drive to the Del Amo Fashion Center. Designer living with stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
South Redondo Beach
3 Units Available
Riviera Vista Apartments
1000 S Catalina Ave, Redondo Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,145
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
A fantastic place to call home right on the beach. Outstanding amenities include spa, dry sauna, and game room. This private, gated community also features subterranean parking and easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Rancho Palos Verdes
5 Units Available
Vista Catalina
6510 Ocean Crest Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,325
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1260 sqft
This smoke-free community is situated among the Aqua Amarga Reserve and just moments from Hesse Park. The property is pet-friendly and offers garage parking, hot tub and clubhouse. Units have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Rancho Palos Verdes
11 Units Available
Avana Rancho Palos Verdes
6600 Beachview Dr, Rancho Palos Verdes, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic Spanish-style architecture meets modern interior design. Cats and dogs are welcome in these 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments. Fireplace and private balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 10:29am
6 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on W235
2545 W 235th St, Torrance, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
3 Bedrooms
$3,675
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on W235 is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 10:27am
Southwood Riviera
9 Units Available
The CitiZen South Bay on Anza
23418 Anza Avenue, Torrance, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Offering spacious and pet-friendly 2-story and single-story residences with modern, high-end interiors, indoor/outdoor living space, garages, and home-like conveniences, The CitiZen South Bay on Anza is an uncommon treasure in the SoCal rental
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 12:17am
Central San Pedro
10 Units Available
San Pedro Bank Lofts
407 W 7th St, Lomita, CA
Studio
$1,955
1222 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,325
1525 sqft
Great location in San Pedro's artist district. Reach Long Beach via I-710 and Los Angeles via I-110. Retrofitted Bank of San Pedro offers unique residences with amenities like hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Southeast Torrance
1 Unit Available
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue
23037 Pennsylvania Avenue, Torrance, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1400 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** - Address: 23037 Pennsylvania Ave Torrance, CA 90501 - Rent: $2,995 Per Month - Deposit: $3,200 - Credit Score 600 or Better - Bedrooms: 3 -

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Lomita
1 Unit Available
2069 Lomita Boulevard
2069 Lomita Boulevard, Lomita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1645 sqft
*** Text "Rental" to 797-979 to receive a text with a list of our current properties for rent *** Address: 2069 Lomita Blvd, Lomita, CA 90717 - Rent: $2,800 Per Month - Deposit: $3,000 - Credit Score 600 or better - Bedrooms: 3 - Bathrooms: 2 -
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rolling Hills, CA

Rolling Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Rolling Hills 1 BedroomsRolling Hills 2 BedroomsRolling Hills 2 BedroomsRolling Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRolling Hills 3 BedroomsRolling Hills 3 BedroomsRolling Hills Apartments with Balcony
Rolling Hills Apartments with BalconyRolling Hills Apartments with GarageRolling Hills Apartments with GarageRolling Hills Apartments with GymRolling Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsRolling Hills Apartments with ParkingRolling Hills Apartments with Parking
Rolling Hills Apartments with PoolRolling Hills Apartments with PoolRolling Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerRolling Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsRolling Hills Furnished ApartmentsRolling Hills Luxury PlacesRolling Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAEast San Gabriel, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CALaguna Woods, CAFlorence-Graham, CAWestmont, CANorth Tustin, CA
Oak Park, CADiamond Bar, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CACompton, CATopanga, CATemple City, CAMontebello, CASignal Hill, CAWalnut, CAWest Carson, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles