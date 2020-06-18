Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.



Absolutely stunning, open-concept home in the desirable Crossroads Subdivision of Riverbank. This home is gorgeous from start to finish. Grabbing your attention with the luscious green lawn out front along with many colorful plants! Heading inside, you are welcomed by a formal entry way leading towards the sunny kitchen/dining area. The family chef is going to love every inch of this spacious kitchen! Decorated with light tile flooring, chic white cabinetry, granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island, it will be hard to want to leave this space. Heading into the very open and bright living room, enjoy hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights, and ample amount of space for your couches and lounge chairs! This is an amazing space, perfect for making memories. Continuing through the home, you will find a large bonus room, perfect for a home office or play area. All spacious bedrooms sit privately down the hall featuring hardwood floors and bright windows allowing that natural sunlight in! The fenced, backyard paradise is like something you have never seen before! There are so many likable features to this yard including a large covered and fenced in patio, lots of fresh green grass, and a Tuff Shed for additional storage space! This home is everything you could want and more. Call and schedule a future showing today!



Tentative availability for showings is July 1, 2020.



Landscaping Services included in monthly rent.



Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.



Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.



Sorry, no pets.



Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).



(RLNE5840275)