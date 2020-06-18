All apartments in Riverbank
5807 Webb Street
5807 Webb Street

5807 Webb Street · No Longer Available
Location

5807 Webb Street, Riverbank, CA 95367
Crossroads

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5807 Webb Street Available 07/01/20 - Due to COVID-19, we are making special accommodations to our showings. Please call (209) 532-7837 for more information and to schedule a showing.

Absolutely stunning, open-concept home in the desirable Crossroads Subdivision of Riverbank. This home is gorgeous from start to finish. Grabbing your attention with the luscious green lawn out front along with many colorful plants! Heading inside, you are welcomed by a formal entry way leading towards the sunny kitchen/dining area. The family chef is going to love every inch of this spacious kitchen! Decorated with light tile flooring, chic white cabinetry, granite counter tops, matching stainless steel appliances, and a kitchen island, it will be hard to want to leave this space. Heading into the very open and bright living room, enjoy hardwood floors, a cozy fireplace for those cold winter nights, and ample amount of space for your couches and lounge chairs! This is an amazing space, perfect for making memories. Continuing through the home, you will find a large bonus room, perfect for a home office or play area. All spacious bedrooms sit privately down the hall featuring hardwood floors and bright windows allowing that natural sunlight in! The fenced, backyard paradise is like something you have never seen before! There are so many likable features to this yard including a large covered and fenced in patio, lots of fresh green grass, and a Tuff Shed for additional storage space! This home is everything you could want and more. Call and schedule a future showing today!

Tentative availability for showings is July 1, 2020.

Landscaping Services included in monthly rent.

Lease term negotiable. Security deposit required prior to move in.

Renters must obtain a renters insurance policy with liability coverage or a standalone liability policy of no less than $250,000.00 as a requirement of tenancy. Proof must be provided prior to occupancy of the premises.

Sorry, no pets.

Household monthly income must meet or exceed two and a half times the monthly rent. Applicant must show proof of income. Prior evictions or outstanding debt to landlords will result in automatic denial of application. Any applicant convicted of a violent felony or misdemeanor may be denied residency based on a review of the facts and circumstances surrounding any such incident(s).

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5840275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5807 Webb Street have any available units?
5807 Webb Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Riverbank, CA.
What amenities does 5807 Webb Street have?
Some of 5807 Webb Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5807 Webb Street currently offering any rent specials?
5807 Webb Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5807 Webb Street pet-friendly?
No, 5807 Webb Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Riverbank.
Does 5807 Webb Street offer parking?
Yes, 5807 Webb Street does offer parking.
Does 5807 Webb Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5807 Webb Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5807 Webb Street have a pool?
No, 5807 Webb Street does not have a pool.
Does 5807 Webb Street have accessible units?
No, 5807 Webb Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5807 Webb Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5807 Webb Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5807 Webb Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5807 Webb Street does not have units with air conditioning.
