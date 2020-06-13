72 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pleasant Hill, CA

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Pleasant Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
4 Units Available
Villa Montanaro
203 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from I-680 and walking distance to the BART. Resort-style pool with clubhouse, views of Mount Diablo, and large fitness center with cardio theater. Modern architecture, trendy feel.
1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
IMT Pleasant Hill
225 Coggins Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
943 sqft
Just minutes from I-680 and near BART station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood flooring, patios or balconies, and updated appliances. A pool, a 24-hour gym and a clubhouse are available. Dog- and cat-friendly.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:51pm
Gregory Gardens
19 Units Available
Wood Creek
637 Stonebridge Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,118
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,470
1067 sqft
Minutes away from BART station and downtown SF as well as restaurants and shops. Modern homes with in-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Enjoy the fitness center, pool and sauna.
1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
$
11 Units Available
Sun Valley Apartment Homes
1400 Contra Costa Blvd, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,975
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
900 sqft
Bright apartments with lots of natural light near I-680. Recently renovated with stainless steel apartments. Hardwood floors and granite counters. Tenants have access to on-site car charging station and swimming pool.
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
8 Units Available
Brookside
501 Ryan Dr, Pleasant Hill, CA
Studio
$1,635
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
850 sqft
Great location, close to the restaurants, shopping and theaters of Walnut Creek. Residents enjoy communal parking, pool and hot tub. Units include patio or balcony, bathtub and air conditioning.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
8 Units Available
100 Boyd
100 Boyd Rd, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The City of Pleasant Hill is a major suburb that was included on 24/7 Wall Street's list of 'America's 50 Best Cities to Live' and 100 Boyd boasts the perfect location right in the heart of downtown.
1 of 25

Last updated March 5 at 12:11pm
Ellinwood
6 Units Available
Ellinwood
400 Longbrook Way, Pleasant Hill, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
610 sqft
Located in the heart of Pleasant Hill, Ellinwood is a condominium-quality community offering well-appointed one-bedroom apartment homes in a serene park-like setting.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Poets Corner
1 Unit Available
109 Oakvue Road
109 Oakvue Road, Pleasant Hill, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
950 sqft
*** Open House This Saturday 6/13/20 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM *** Garden setting 3 bedroom and 1 bath, freshly painted and move in ready. Tons of charm, lower level unit. It is a triplex, away from the road.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasant Hill
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
27 Units Available
eaves Walnut Creek
1445 Treat Blvd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,926
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,672
971 sqft
Great location, close to Iron Horse Regional Trail, BART and 680 freeway. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony and hardwood floors. Community offers BBQ grills, pool, gym and courtyard.
1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
21 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Creek
1001 Harvey Dr, Contra Costa Centre, CA
Studio
$2,286
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1191 sqft
Minutes from I-680. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit, courtyard and hot tub. Near downtown San Francisco. Apartments include granite countertops, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
8 Units Available
Avalon Walnut Ridge
121 Roble Rd, Contra Costa Centre, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,378
958 sqft
Located just off I-680, close to the Diablo Foothills Park, as well as numerous parks, schools, shops and restaurants. Well-appointed studio, 1-2 bedroom units come with a washer and dryer, fireplace and walk-in closets.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Larkey Park Area
1 Unit Available
26 Saxton Court
26 Saxton Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1510 sqft
Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1054 Mohr Lane
1054 Mohr Lane, Concord, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Fantastic two bedroom one bath Townhouse in Concord. This two story unit has laminate flooring throughout the ground level.There is a spacious living room, dining nook and galley kitchen with access to the covered carport and laundry room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
136 Blue Ridge Drive
136 Blue Ridge Drive, Martinez, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
980 sqft
Clean 2 bedroom and one bath, upstairs unit. Lots of light in living room/dining area which include laminate flooring, sliding glass door to deck. Carpeted bedrooms with ample closet space. * Minimum one year lease at $2100.00 and $2300.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Buena Vista Area
1 Unit Available
29 Waldale Court
29 Waldale Court, Walnut Creek, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1204 sqft
This is a fantastic 3 bedroom 2 bath home with new carpet and paint throughout. Both bathrooms have been newly remodeled. Spacious formal living room with fire place and an additional 400 sq.
Results within 5 miles of Pleasant Hill
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Walnut Creek
8 Units Available
15Fifty5
1555 Riviera Ave, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,169
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,314
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,423
900 sqft
Apartments in highly-walkable neighborhood. One- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and hot tub, and package receiving service. Recently renovated units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Terra Martinez
142 Fig Tree Ln, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,892
831 sqft
Uber-modern apartment homes, just over from Holiday Highlands Park. Swimming pool, fitness center and business center. Units have carpets, hardwood floors and granite counters. Close to bars, restaurants and shops in Downtown Martinez.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Diablo Hills
6 Units Available
Stoneridge Luxury Apartment Homes
101 Hogan Ct, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,495
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,834
958 sqft
An advanced and comfortable development, this complex offers a wide selection of unique amenities, including golf course views, open floor plans, pet-friendly amenities and covered onsite parking for both guests and residents.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
10 Units Available
Ivy Hill
1700 Botelho Dr, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,345
960 sqft
Minutes from I-680 near restaurants and shops. This modern community offers a playground pool, gym, and hot tub. It is pet-friendly. Interior updates include hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Bancroft Village
13 Units Available
Park Lake at Walnut Creek
260 Park Lake Cir, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,282
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,696
1000 sqft
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
18 Units Available
Oak and Iron a Walnut Creek Collection
114 Sharene Ln, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$1,595
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,805
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
947 sqft
SELF-GUIDED ONSITE TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken.
1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
19 Units Available
Lyric
1500 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
Studio
$2,131
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,600
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,891
1125 sqft
Located in Downtown Walnut Creek near Civic Park and Broadway Plaza. Interior features include kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Lounge, gym, and clubhouse for residents.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
4 Units Available
Muirwood Garden
620 Center Ave, Martinez, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,875
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,365
952 sqft
Peaceful community located in the heart of Martinez just minutes from shopping, dining and theaters. Community features a heated pool, 24-hour fitness center and courtyard. Pet-friendly!
1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Downtown Walnut Creek
6 Units Available
Mercer
1655 N California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,679
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance to downtown Walnut Creek. Large condo-style apartments with expansive windows and in-unit laundry. Property offers a private landscaped courtyard and a 24/7 fitness center. Multiple on-site retail and dining options.
City Guide for Pleasant Hill, CA

Looking for an apartment in Pleasant Hill, eh? Well, you have landed on the perfect little apartment finder here. Not only do we have plenty of fabulous listings to scroll through, but we've got a great little city guide written just for you! So read on, my friend, because this is all you need to know to live the renter's life of Pleasant Hill, CA.

Pleasant Hill sits in the rolling hills and woodlands area about 20 miles east of Oakland. With a newly built "downtown" designed to look like a suburban Main Street, this little city finally has a center for all the action. There's fine dining, plenty of shopping, a movie theater, and a couple of bars. Outside the city center, you can catch occasional live music at local restaurants and BBQ joints, or you can head out to surrounding cities for a better selection of entertainment.

With Oakland and San Francisco just an hour away on the Metrorail, as well as plenty of blues, jazz, and bluegrass jams in the smaller surrounding cities, good music and wild entertainment is not hard to come by. And, if a nice wooded hike is your idea of fun, then you’re in luck. Just head towards that mountain casting a shadow over town and you will find Mount Diablo State Park, a local favorite for beautiful views, hiking, camping, and enjoying the sights of blooming buttercups and poppies.

While inexpensive apartments in California sounds like an oxymoron, you can find plenty of affordable places in little cities like Pleasant Hill. Not only can you find a nice studio, loft, or one bedroom for less than a grand, you will also see that inexpensive apartments around here aren't of the closet-sized-home-in-a-bad-neighborhood variety. Yep, here you can have it all: a brand-spankin' new loft in the brand-spankin' new downtown, some walkable streets, and enough money left over to buy us all a round.

Now, if you have more than $1,000 for housing each month, or feel like rooming up with a buddy, then there are plenty of nicer, bigger, and more extravagant rentals around the city. Sure you can find apartments for $900 - $1,000, but if you look into the multi-bedroom apartments in the $1,200 - $1,500 range you will be pleasantly surprised, and if you look at rentals that cost more than $1,500 you will start drooling over the modern designs, high ceilings, luxury swimming pool and hot tub areas, as well as the ultimate convenience of having a washer and dryer inside your own apartment. So, whether you are looking for luxury or just want a home that doesn't suck your wallet dry, there are enough choices around this little city to find exactly what you need.

Looking for a pet friendly apartment? Well, look no farther. Pleasant Hill has plenty of rentals that with both cats-allowed and dogs-allowed. There are even apartments that allow multiple pets and larger breeds. However, you can expect to pay a hefty pet deposit around $500.

So, that's all you need to know about renting in Pleasant Hill. Best of Luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pleasant Hill, CA

Finding an apartment in Pleasant Hill that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

