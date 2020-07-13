Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:49 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oildale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
930 Olive Dr #63
930 Olive Drive, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1275 sqft
NW-Bakersfield gated 3 bed/2.5 bath Condo - Spectacular 2 story Olive Garden Condo. features 3 spacious bedrooms 2.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Country Meadows
539 Snowridge Drive
539 Snowridge Drive, Oildale, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1765 sqft
COMING SOON - Adorable 3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom plus Office home in a great neighborhood....... - One Year Lease at $1,700.00 Great North Meadows location. See this beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath, plus Office, home that is ready for you.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1321 Washington Ave
1321 Washington Avenue, Oildale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
580 sqft
Beautiful detached back house with a gated grass yard surrounded by beautiful fruit trees throughout the oversized lot. Newly updated double pane windows, kitchen cabinets and tiles. Less than 3 minutes from the newly built Amazon facility.

1 of 3

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
325 CIRCLE DR
325 Circle Drive, Oildale, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2388 sqft
325 CIRCLE DR Available 05/15/20 4 Bedroom Home - 2-Car Garage, Fenced Yard, Washer & Dryer Hookups, RV Parking (RLNE5693225)
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Oakridge
Income Restricted - Govea Gardens
1054 Washington St, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$695
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$661
1231 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Govea Gardens in Bakersfield, California. You will be very comfortable in your new home at our convenient location.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
1225 Bank St
1225 Bank Street, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1130 sqft
1225 Bank St - *$1300.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
1131 S. H St.
1131 South H Street, Kern County, CA
7 Bedrooms
$2,600
2650 sqft
Residential Care Facility - A charming spanish-style facility set up for any type of in-home care facility desired. Home was recently remodeled inside and out. Has been utilized as substance care facility and elder care in recent years.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
La Cresta-Alta Vista
2821 Elmwood Ave
2821 Elmwood Avenue, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1477 sqft
2821 Elmwood - Clean & Spacious NE 3 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Trope
5020 Boulder Creek Pl
5020 Boulder Creek Place, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2165 sqft
5020 Boulder Creek Pl Available 08/08/20 5020 Boulder Creek - This beautiful house was built in 2004, features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms with custom two tone paint. It is conveniently located off of Calloway Dr. and Hageman Rd. on a 7405 sq ft lot.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Oleander-Sunset
725 L Street - B
725 L Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1400 sqft
**OPEN WAIT LIST** (August/September move-ins) NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THE WAITING LIST Spacious 3 bedroom 2.

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5301 Demaret Ave Unit 20
5301 Demaret Avenue, Bakersfield, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1635 sqft
5301 Demaret Ave #20-Townhome in SW For Rent - For Rent: 5301 Demaret Ave #20,Bakersfield CA 93309 - SW - $1300+$1300-3bd+2.

1 of 22

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Benton Park
2117 Castro Lane
2117 Castro Lane, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1661 sqft
2117 Castro Lane Available 04/27/20 2117 Castro Lane- Home For RENT SW!! $1350-$1350 - For Rent: 2117 Castro Lane- SW- 3ba+Office -2ba-$1350rent+$1350d dep Beautiful SW Home for Rent! This home futures new tile all throughout the home! All bedroom
1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Seven Oaks at Grand Island
2012 Three Bridges Way
2012 Three Bridges Way, Bakersfield, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2925 sqft
2012 Three Bridges Way - Clean and very spacious Home Inside Seven Oaks Grand Island: 5 Bedrooms (or) 4 Bedrooms w/Office: Carpet, blinds, stove, dishwasher, garb disp, microwave, frpl, ceiling fans, dining room, formal living room, den, office,

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Tevis Ranch
11001 Mirage Drive
11001 Mirage Drive, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
11001 Mirage Drive Available 07/15/20 11001 Mirage Drive - Spacious, single level split wing home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an office or den that can be used as 4th bedroom.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pheasant Run
9503 Staffordshire Way
9503 Staffordshire Way, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
9503 Staffordshire Way - Clean & Spacious NW 4 Bedroom + 2 Bathroom House.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14038 Meacham Rd
14038 Meacham Road, Rosedale, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1275 sqft
14038 Meacham Rd Available 08/08/20 NorthWest Horse Property - Looking for a home with a little country and animals but still close to town? This home is it! This 1275sqft home features 2 bedrooms, 1.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks
2509 Oak View Ct
2509 Oak View Court, Bakersfield, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2538 sqft
4 Bedroom Home with Solar Included - 4 bedroom home with beautiful covered patio and solar included. Hardwood flooring and brand new paint throughout the house. Large 3 car garage with central vacuum.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Artisan
6313 Prairie Dog St
6313 Prairie Dog Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1448 sqft
6313 Prairie Dog St Available 07/17/20 6313 Prairie Dog St - This beautiful house was built in 2006, it features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with custom two tone paint.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
The Seasons
5305 Pine Grove Court
5305 Pine Grove Court, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1377 sqft
Lovely three bed two bath home in a convenient southwest neighborhood. Huge yard. Tucked away at the end of a cul-de-sac. Please visit our website at www.BakersfieldPropertySolutions.com to see other Bakersfield houses for rent.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Artisan
11812 Brentmoor Circle
11812 Brentmoor Cir, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2550 sqft
This beautiful Old World style home built by John Balfanz Homes is in the new Seven Oaks community. This home boasts 3 bedrooms plus an office/den, 2 1/2 bath and a roomy great room.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4837 AVE KATHERINE
4837 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1745 sqft
This charming, newly renovated, Sherman Oaks ranch-style home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, large cathedral ceiling living room, separate dining area, laundry room and large step down bonus room.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4111 AVE ALLOTT
4111 Eve Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
2437 sqft
In a coveted enclave So of the Blvd in Sherman Oaks an expansive, renovated home charms you from the moment you walk past the lovely gardens & front porch. Inside you are enveloped in a blanket of natural light that fills the interior.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4915 AVE TYRONE
4915 Eve Street, Bakersfield, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
958 sqft
Beautiful condo within walking distance of the Westfield Mall. Ready to move in. Six month lease furnished apartment with new hardwood floors throughout and new appliances. Also included, Blender, Mixer, Pots and Pans and Flatware.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Rexland Acres
4108 AVE WILKINSON
4108 Eve Street, Kern County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
2590 sqft
Carpenter Ave School District in the Footbridge Estates! This Gorgeously 2005 Remodeled Contemporary Traditional in the Heart of Studio City Is tucked away on a Quiet Charming Street just a Couple Blocks from Ventura Blvd and Weddington Golf &
City Guide for Oildale, CA

During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...

Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield).  See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Oildale, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oildale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

