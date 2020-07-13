40 Apartments for rent in Oildale, CA with parking
1 of 13
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 3
1 of 1
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 14
1 of 13
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 11
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 32
1 of 29
1 of 5
1 of 25
During the Great Depression, country superstar Merle Haggard was born in an Oildale, CA, boxcar that his dad transformed into the family’s home. For musical inspiration, it doesn’t get any better than Oildale. In addition to being the birthplace of Country Music Hall of Famer Merle Haggard, Oildale gave us Buck Owens, another country great. Dirthead Muzik, a hip-hop group, also hails from Oildale, as does the heavy metal band Korn, whose gritty, dark hit Oildale (Leave Me Alone) spent many we...
Oildale is made up of about 6.5 square miles of land, and its 36,500 or so residents are quick to tell you it is NOT part of Bakersfield – a battle that was fought long and hard. Instead, it is an unincorporated suburb that – according to locals – has a distinct culture and way of life based in decades of working in oil production. This pleasant little community one of the top California destinations because there are great apartment rentals available at affordable prices, and the city has easy access to Bakersfield jobs (it's close to Bakersfield, but remember, it's definitely not Bakersfield). See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Oildale apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.