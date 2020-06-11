209 Wright Lane - 4

Amenities

Available 07/01/2020. Do not disturb tenant.



*Water and garbage included. Tenant pays electric. Qualifications include a credit check, rental references, and proof of income. First month's rent ($1,050.00) and rental deposit ($1,200.00). Applicants must complete an online rental application. $40 application fee. To schedule a showing appointment, email availability to nancy@robertsprop.com.*



Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs apartment for rent. The apartment is spacious and conveniently located near the lake and downtown Lakeport.



Your renovated apartment will include:

• Washer Dryer unit inside the apartment.

• Dishwasher.

• Water and garbage included.

• Beautiful quartz countertops.

• Brand new carpet.

• Electric heat & A/C.

• Fresh paint.

• Recent re-gravel of paved road.



Restrictions:

• No Pets.

• $40 Application Fee.

• Apartment is not HUD Section 8 approved.

• No Smoking.

• Unfurnished.



APPLY ONLINE at robertsprop.com!

First month's rent ($1,050.00) and rental deposit ($1,200.00). Applicants must complete an online rental application. $40 application fee.