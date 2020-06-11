209 Wright Lane - 4

Amenities
GO TO robertsprop.com FOR ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION & CURRENT RENTAL DETAILS. Available 07/01/2020. Do not disturb tenant.
*Water and garbage included. Tenant pays electric. Qualifications include a credit check, rental references, and proof of income. First month's rent ($1,050.00) and rental deposit ($1,200.00). Applicants must complete an online rental application. $40 application fee. To schedule a showing appointment, email availability to nancy@robertsprop.com.*
Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs apartment for rent. The apartment is spacious and conveniently located near the lake and downtown Lakeport.
Your renovated apartment will include:
• Washer Dryer unit inside the apartment.
• Dishwasher.
• Water and garbage included.
• Beautiful quartz countertops.
• Brand new carpet.
• Electric heat & A/C.
• Fresh paint.
• Recent re-gravel of paved road.
Restrictions:
• No Pets.
• $40 Application Fee.
• Apartment is not HUD Section 8 approved.
• No Smoking.
• Unfurnished.
