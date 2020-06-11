All apartments in North Lakeport
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

209 Wright Lane - 4

209 Wright Ln · (707) 278-4170
Location

209 Wright Ln, North Lakeport, CA 95453

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
GO TO robertsprop.com FOR ONLINE RENTAL APPLICATION & CURRENT RENTAL DETAILS. Available 07/01/2020. Do not disturb tenant.

*Water and garbage included. Tenant pays electric. Qualifications include a credit check, rental references, and proof of income. First month's rent ($1,050.00) and rental deposit ($1,200.00). Applicants must complete an online rental application. $40 application fee. To schedule a showing appointment, email availability to nancy@robertsprop.com.*

Beautifully remodeled 2 Bedroom 1 Bath upstairs apartment for rent. The apartment is spacious and conveniently located near the lake and downtown Lakeport.

Your renovated apartment will include:
• Washer Dryer unit inside the apartment.
• Dishwasher.
• Water and garbage included.
• Beautiful quartz countertops.
• Brand new carpet.
• Electric heat & A/C.
• Fresh paint.
• Recent re-gravel of paved road.

Restrictions:
• No Pets.
• $40 Application Fee.
• Apartment is not HUD Section 8 approved.
• No Smoking.
• Unfurnished.

APPLY ONLINE at robertsprop.com!
First month's rent ($1,050.00) and rental deposit ($1,200.00). Applicants must complete an online rental application. $40 application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

