All apartments in Nipomo
Find more places like 960 Vista Verde Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nipomo, CA
/
960 Vista Verde Lane
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:10 AM

960 Vista Verde Lane

960 Vista Verde Lane · (805) 478-4784
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nipomo
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

960 Vista Verde Lane, Nipomo, CA 93444

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood. This comfortable spacious and immaculate clean house is available for stays of month to month rent. Enjoy all the luxuries of living near golf courses, wineries, horse back riding spots and to most popular restaurant Jackos Stake house, and ten minutes drive to the famous beaches of the Central Coast and within same direction you'll find Famous Village of Arroyo Grande. Also is a short drive to Santa Maria in case you like to visit or be in a big city for shopping or anything else. This 2245 sq.f home also has a very large back and front yard fully landscape perfect for gardening and play area. Master bedroom has a spacious walking closet and slice glass door as same as the dining area that opens into a paved patios ideal for gathering and entertainment. This beautiful home has also a fire place for those cold days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have any available units?
960 Vista Verde Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 960 Vista Verde Lane currently offering any rent specials?
960 Vista Verde Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 960 Vista Verde Lane pet-friendly?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nipomo.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane offer parking?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not offer parking.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have a pool?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not have a pool.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have accessible units?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 960 Vista Verde Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 960 Vista Verde Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 960 Vista Verde Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Nipomo Apartments with BalconyNipomo Apartments with Garage
Nipomo Apartments with ParkingNipomo Dog Friendly Apartments
Nipomo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Maria, CAEl Paso de Robles, CAAtascadero, CAArroyo Grande, CA
Los Osos, CALompoc, CAPismo Beach, CACayucos, CA
Morro Bay, CASan Luis Obispo, CAOrcutt, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity