960 Vista Verde Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony Property Amenities

Beautiful and fully furnished four bedrooms, family room and living room single level modern style home is located in the beloved heart of Nipomo just a short distance from downtown, close to everything yet quite and relaxing neighborhood. This comfortable spacious and immaculate clean house is available for stays of month to month rent. Enjoy all the luxuries of living near golf courses, wineries, horse back riding spots and to most popular restaurant Jackos Stake house, and ten minutes drive to the famous beaches of the Central Coast and within same direction you'll find Famous Village of Arroyo Grande. Also is a short drive to Santa Maria in case you like to visit or be in a big city for shopping or anything else. This 2245 sq.f home also has a very large back and front yard fully landscape perfect for gardening and play area. Master bedroom has a spacious walking closet and slice glass door as same as the dining area that opens into a paved patios ideal for gathering and entertainment. This beautiful home has also a fire place for those cold days.